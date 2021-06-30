WASHINGTON, D.C. – During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing with Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24), Ranking Member on the House Homeland Security Committee, yesterday challenged the agency to do more to provide relief to Lake Ontario shoreline communities and other local disaster impacted areas.

In Katko’s opening remarks, he highlighted the persistent and costly flooding that has occurred in communities along Lake Ontario’s shoreline and criticized FEMA for failing to provide relief.

Speaking at the hearing, Katko stated, “Not all of us represent large metropolitan areas and I have seen FEMA fall flat when it comes to working with smaller communities in Central New York. I know that my experience is not unique. As I am sure you are aware, President Trump signed a major disaster declaration for multiple counties in New York due to flooding along Lake Ontario in 2017. Unfortunately, assistance for individuals was denied under this declaration. Similar flooding occurred in 2019, and FEMA Administrator Gaynor visited the region with me to survey the damage. I disagree with the decision by FEMA and how these requests for assistance were handled. My constituents were left frustrated – by the length of time it took for a decision, and the overall lack of transparency in the process.”

Later in the hearing, Katko pointed to the millions of dollars of damage that occurred 2017 in southern Cayuga County following significant flooding. In this instance too, FEMA failed to provide relief. Katko concluded by urging the FEMA Administrator to improve the Department’s responsiveness to the relief needs of smaller communities in Central New York.

Since coming to Congress, Katko has served on the House Homeland Security and Transportation and Infrastructure Committees, which have oversight over FEMA, and has worked to assist local communities impacted by disasters and improve the process for delivering much-needed relief. This month, Katko reintroduced the Preliminary Damage Assessment Improvement Act, legislation that would strengthen the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) ability to provide federal relief to disaster-impacted communities, including Lake Ontario’s shoreline communities.

Press release from John Katko’s Press Office.

