WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) today announced the introduction of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act, bipartisan, bicameral legislation honoring the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman with the creation of a series of commemorative coins bearing her image.

Katko introduced this bill alongside U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D, NY-5). Companion Legislation was introduced in the Senate by U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Rob Portman (R-OH).

Specifically, the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act would direct the Department of the Treasury to mint and issue $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins, and half dollar clad coins bearing Tubman’s image and emblematic of her legacy, all of which would be legal tender.

All surcharges received by the Treasury would be paid equally to the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn, New York, and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio to help fulfill their missions of telling the stories of abolitionists and inspiring the public by sharing Harriet Tubman’s core values and promoting her enormous legacy.

“After escaping slavery and becoming a conductor on the Underground Railroad, Harriet Tubman for several years resided in Auburn. Her former home, which is now a National Historic Park, has become a cherished site in Central New York and helps educate the public on Tubman’s life,” Katko said. “Over the years, I’ve supported efforts to honor Tubman, and today I’m proud to announce the introduction of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act. This bipartisan, bicameral bill would create a series of commemorative coins bearing Tubman’s image, with proceeds from the coins supporting the Harriet Tubman Home and their mission. It is my hope that this effort will help inspire more Americans to carry on Tubman’s legacy.”

“We are moving towards a moment when a great woman of valor, patriotism who despite being born a slave cared for the well being of humankind. This was Harriet Tubman,” said Karen V. Hill, President & CEO of Harriet Tubman Home, Inc. “Rep. Katko in sponsoring the Tubman Bicentennial Coin Act has taken another bold step in ensuring that the Harriet Tubman Home will be able to continue its mission of protecting and preserving the homestead of Harriet Tubman, known as the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park.”

“On March 10th Harriet Tubman’s death was remembered. It was befitting to honor her with this United States commemorative coin,” said Bishop Dennis V. Proctor, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Harriet Tubman Home, Inc. “Every home should have a keepsake of these specially minted coins. Central New York knew the “Free Harriet!” She was a heroine of war against the confederacy, poverty, illiteracy and human indignity! Her recent induction into the Military Intelligence Hall of Fame is laudable. Congressman Katko continues to be a friend to the Harriet Tubman legacy. May the rest of America awaken to the unshakeable faith and unquenchable spirit of this trailblazer.”

*Press release from Katko’s Press Office.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related