WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) today led an effort with Congressional Republicans urging President Joe Biden to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to Israel, the nation’s strongest ally in the Middle East, and to reject calls from the far-left to reduce security assistance to Israel.

This effort comes as Israel remains under attack by the terrorist organization Hamas, which has targeted Israel with thousands of rockets since May 10th. Rep. Katko led this effort alongside U.S. Reps. McCaul (TX-10), Scalise (LA-01), Burchett (TN-02), Graves (LA-06), Mast (FL-18), Johnson (OH-06), and Wilson (SC-02).

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Rep. Katko and the lawmakers urged the President to oppose any reductions in funding to Israel or conditions on security assistance, which would hinder the nation’s ability to defend itself against all threats, including the current assault. They called specific attention to the Iron Dome system, a product of U.S.-Israel security cooperation, which has saved countless lives by intercepting terrorist rockets and preventing further casualties and escalation.

Additionally, the lawmakers highlighted the clear link between Palestinian terrorist groups, including Hamas, and the funding these groups receive from Iran. They called for a concerted effort to cut off this pipeline of support to prevent future bombardments on Israel. Lastly, they urged the President to review whether Hamas terrorists have used civilians as human shields in the current fighting and to take necessary action.

“Today, in the wake of dangerous calls to abandon Israel, I called on President Joe Biden to reaffirm the United States’ strong commitment to Israel, devote necessary resources to help them thwart Hamas’s hostile actions, and stand firm against Iran, which is sponsoring these assaults,” said Rep. Katko. “It’s critical for our own national security interests and our shared democratic values that the United States continues to support and stand with Israel, our strongest ally in the region.”

He continued, “The state of Israel has every right to defend itself. It’s disturbing that there are members of the far-left who continue to suggest otherwise. Rocket attacks perpetrated by the Iranian-back terrorist group, Hamas, have underscored the need for the United States to continue investing in, and supporting Israel’s security and sovereignty.”

In addition to the letter sent today, Rep. Katko announced he has cosponsored the Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevention Act of 2021, a bipartisan bill that would impose sanctions on Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and any person, agency, or government that assists these terrorist organizations.

The full text of the letter can be found below:

Dear President Biden,

As we write, Israel is under attack by the terrorist group Hamas, with thousands of rockets launched at Israel since May 10. Israel has an unequivocal right to self-defense. The United States would never tolerate the launch of rockets at our civilian population, nor should Israel be expected to. We must work together to help our ally defend itself from Hamas and other threats, and to cut off the support to Hamas that enables it to kill and injure Israeli and Palestinian civilians.

These attacks clearly demonstrate the critical importance of our security assistance to Israel, as agreed to in the 2016 U.S.-Israel Memorandum of Understanding. You previously stated, “I’m not going to place conditions for the security assistance given the serious threats that Israel is facing, and this would be, I think, irresponsible.” We urge you to uphold this commitment, and we continue to oppose any reductions in funding or added conditions on security assistance, which would be detrimental to Israel’s ability to defend itself against all threats, including the current assault.

The Iron Dome defense system, a product of U.S.-Israel security cooperation, has saved countless lives by intercepting terrorist rockets and preventing further casualties and escalation. During prior conflicts, Congress and the Administration have acted quickly together to re-supply Israel to continue its effective operations. We stand ready to work with you if a determination is made that additional munitions or materiel are urgently needed.

The U.S. government previously estimated that Iran has historically provided up to $100 million annually in combined support to Palestinian terrorist groups, including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command. It is imperative that the United States make a concerted effort to cut off this pipeline of support to prevent future bombardments on Israel.

Hamas’ terrorist tactics have devastating consequences for Palestinian civilians as well as Israelis. In 2018, Congress passed the Sanctioning the Use of Civilians as Defenseless Shields Act, which applies mandatory sanctions to Hamas terrorists using civilians as human shields. We urge you to examine the evidence and make any necessary determinations regarding whether Hamas terrorists have used civilians as human shields in the current fighting.

We thank you for your ironclad commitment to the U.S.-Israel relationship; it is more important now than ever.

*Press release from John Katko’s Press Office.

