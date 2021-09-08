OSWEGO COUNTY – State Senator Patty Ritchie is announcing libraries throughout Central and Northern New York are set to receive more than $300,000 in public library construction funds to help make upgrades to their facilities.

Grants awarded in Senator Ritchie’s district will help local libraries make important upgrades, including those that will increase energy efficiency, improve handicapped accessibility, expand community spaces and more.

“Libraries are critical components of communities throughout the region I represent, providing everything from books and job-searching tools to internet access and cultural events” Ritchie said. “Even during the pandemic, hardworking staff members at local libraries continued to provide important services and resources to their patrons. I am pleased that several in my district will receive the funding they need to make upgrades and look forward to seeing how they improve the experience for library users.”

Funding awards are supported by a $14 million capital fund appropriation in the 2020/2021 State Budget for construction and renovation of public libraries and library systems in New York State.

Details on the projects in Senator Ritchie’s district receiving funding are as follows:

Fulton Public Library: $111,902

The Fulton Public Library will expand the community room, increase storage space and improve access to the North side lower level emergency exit.

Hepburn Library Of Madrid: $25,358

Madrid Library will update our fire alarm system, install CCTV setup and install a backup generator to run the building during a power outage.

Hepburn Library Of Waddington: $16,125

The Library is seeking funding for the installation of 4-ton high velocity system in the attic with all ducts to the upstairs and 2 ducts to basement.

Parish Public Library: $153,302

Parish Public Library’s project will complete the interior work, create new spaces, and add an accessibility lift and storm gutters to the addition.

