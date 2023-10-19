Schumer Announces National Grid Awarded Nearly $50 Million Through Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law To Improve Grid Resiliency, Create Good Paying Jobs And Integrate More Clean Energy Into Electric Infrastructure Across Upstate Ny

WASHINTON, DC – Schumer Supercharged The Department Of Energy’s Resiliency Programs With Billions In New Funding In The Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law So Communities Across Upstate NY Could Supercharge Electric Grid Resiliency And Reliability

With New Funding, National Grid Plans To Implement New Digital Tech Across Upstate NY & Massachusetts To More Easily Integrate Clean Energy Resources While Boosting Resiliency Of Power Grid And Strengthening Workforce Training Programs Across The State

Schumer: Our Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law Is Powering A Cleaner, More Resilient Power Grid Across Upstate NY!

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer today announced $49,642,758 through the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) Program for National Grid to supercharge the implementation of clean energy and boost the resiliency of Upstate NY’s power grid, as well as Massachusetts. Schumer explained that this major federal investment is powered by the historic funds he secured in the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law and will help communities across NY implement new digital technology that improves electric system resilience, reliability, improving control over electric systems, and helping incorporate more clean energy into Upstate NY’s power grid.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law is about to supercharge National Grid’s efforts to modernize our electric infrastructure, helping integrate more clean energy, and making our power grid more resilient,” said Senator Schumer. “When I led the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to passage, it was the win-win-win of life-saving investments in grid resilience, creating good paying jobs, and that promoting clean energy that I had top of mind. I am proud to help deliver this major federal investment to power Upstate NY’s clean energy future and power the future of New York’s electric infrastructure.”

“We’re excited to deliver The Future Grid Project to deploy innovative technology solutions for our New York customers,” said Rudy Wynter, President of National Grid, New York. “This project will not only ensure improved reliability and resilience to our grid, it will enable the connection of more solar and battery storage resources. It will create good-paying clean energy jobs, while also helping to meet our state’s decarbonization goals. We appreciate this federal support on top of National Grid’s investment, creating a true private-public partnership that will benefit our customers.”

Schumer explained that National Grid’s proposal, officially titled ‘the Future Grid Project,’ will use $140 million to implement innovative new technology to provide better grid monitoring and control, improving resiliency and allowing for new clean energy technology across the power grid in Upstate NY and in Massachusetts. The nearly $50 million federal investment will be complimented by a $90 million investment by National Grid. Specifically, the Future Grid project will improve visibility of the electric distribution system to grid operators, to help quickly rebalance the system with autonomous controls, through data analytics, software, and sensors; enhance interoperability and data architecture of the systems that support two-way flow of both electric power and localized analytics; and aggregate and integrate distributed energy resources (DER), such as solar and energy storage. These investments will promote greater integration of clean energy and grid enhancing technologies that will benefit ratepayers and disadvantaged communities across New York and Massachusetts. The project will also allow National Grid to build upon existing workforce development partnerships with $4 million dedicated for community benefit initiatives, including STEM-focused workforce development programs at places like Hudson Valley Community College, Northland Workforce Training Center, and SUNY Syracuse EOC. More information on the project can be found here.

Established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the U.S Department of Energy’s Grid Deployment Office is administering a historic $10.5 billion investment via the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) program to enhance grid flexibility, improve the resilience of the power system against growing threats of extreme weather and climate change, and ensure American communities have access to affordable, reliable, clean electricity when and where they need it. These programs will accelerate the deployment of transformative projects that will help to ensure the reliability of the power sector’s infrastructure, so all American communities have access to affordable, reliable, clean electricity anytime, anywhere.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...