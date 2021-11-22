WASHINGTON, D.C. – Amid negotiations to pass Build Back Better in the Senate, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer said that the GOP is aiming to kill a critical provision in the law that will bring the cost of life-saving insulin down from its current $300-600 per vial to $35.

Schumer announced that as Majority Leader, he will fight to keep the insulin cap in the deal and said millions of Americans with diabetes, many who ration this critical drug, support this position.

“Every single day, millions of Americans with diabetes are either paying more and more for their insulin or rationing it so it lasts longer, and this has got to end,” said U.S. Senator Charles Schumer. “In Build Back Better, we have the chance and the momentum to once-and-for-all push down the price of this life-saving drug from its high of $600 a vial to $35. To those in the GOP aiming to kill this provision, I say: stand down and stand with the American people, many of whom are your own constituents battling diabetes and its tremendous cost.”

Revealing GOP attempts to remove the insulin price cap, Schumer said that the price of insulin has been rising rapidly for years, with an average increase of 15-17% per year since 2012. Schumer further said that 1 in 4 Americans now ration the drug, which is potentially life-threatening. Schumer gave an update on where the process stands, saying the Republicans may choose to use a parliamentary procedure to strike the policy, as he made the case to keep the insulin cap in the final deal and rallied for its support.

Schumer said, until now, the diabetes community has felt the impact of the steep rise in the average cost of insulin. According to the American Diabetes Association, for millions of Americans living with diabetes, including all people living with type 1 diabetes, insulin is a life-saving drug that must be taken to control blood sugar.

Schumer also said numerous patient advocate groups have prioritized the need for affordable insulin for years. They have worked to educate Congress about the barriers people with diabetes face in accessing affordable insulin. They have shared policy recommendations, testimony, and a collection of patient stories illustrating that people with diabetes continue to suffer due to the high price of insulin.

The House’s version of the Build Back Better Act includes the following provisions that Schumer is fighting to keep in the Senate version:

· Caps insulin co-pays at $35 per month for 240 million Americans covered under Medicare or private insurance, such as that provided through employers.

· Gives the government authority to negotiate the price of critical drugs, including insulin.

· Institutes an inflation cap ensuring that the price of insulin doesn’t increase faster than inflation.

