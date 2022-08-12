Senator John W. Mannion Joins Volunteers, Supporters For Grand Opening Of Campaign Headquarters

SYRACUSE, NY – Senator John W. Mannion (SD-50) will join volunteers and supporters this Saturday August 13, for the Grand Opening of his new campaign headquarters in Downtown Syracuse.

“With less than one hundred days to Election Day, this campaign is firing on all cylinders. We have an army of dedicated volunteers, strong fundraising, and a proven record of delivering for Central New York that is clearly resonating with voters,” Mannion said. “Whether I’m fighting for you in Albany or campaigning for your vote I can promise you this – no one is going to outwork John Mannion. If you love this beautiful place we call home as much as Jen and I, please join us so we can continue the work of better schools, a cleaner environment, more jobs, and more investment from the state. I can’t wait to see everyone on Saturday!”

WHO: Senator John W. Mannion & the Mannion Family

Friends, campaign volunteers & supporters

WHAT: Grand Opening of Re-election Campaign Headquarters

Food and music

WHERE: 600 East Genesee Street

Syracuse, NY

WHEN: Saturday August 13

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...