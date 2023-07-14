SYRACUSE, NY – Today, Senator John W. Mannion (D-Syracuse) announced his campaign for Congress against Rep. Brandon Williams in New York’s 22nd Congressional District. Mannion officially launched his campaign at Emerald Cocktail Kitchen, a small business in Syracuse, surrounded by dozens of supporters and family members. Mannion will be meeting with press and supporters in Utica tomorrow.

Senator Mannion was joined by Assemblymembers Bill Magnarelli (D-Syracuse) and Al Stirpe (D-Cicero), who are endorsing his campaign on day one. Other initial endorsements include CSEA Local 1000 and New York State United Teachers.

Addressing his official campaign launch, Mannion said:

“I’m proud to officially announce my campaign for Congress to represent families across Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. I grew up here, and Jennifer and I raised our kids here – but after three decades as a public-school science teacher and Union President, I was tired of seeing our kids and our communities left behind. So I ran for the State Senate, and proved that when we bring together people in both parties, we can deliver real and lasting results for Upstate.

In the State Senate, I brought jobs back home by passing the Green CHIPS program which helped bring Micron to Syracuse, and which is going to create 50,000 new high-paying jobs across our region. I accelerated Middle Class tax cuts and provided property tax relief to help families save money. I created the first new police department in New York in half a century, here at Syracuse airport – helping keep our airport open and passengers safe, while it grows to meet future demand. And, together, we passed laws to protect a woman’s right to make her own personal health care decisions.

We deserve to have a representative in Congress who will fight for us – not his Wall Street millionaire friends. We deserve to have a leader in Congress who will work with Republicans and Democrats to create good paying jobs, bring down costs for working families, care for our veterans, improve public safety, and guarantee a woman’s right to choose. I look forward to being that leader in Congress – a true representative who will wake up every morning committed to making life safer and better for kids, families, and communities across Central New York and the Mohawk Valley.”

About John Mannion

John Mannion is a lifelong Central New Yorker and the grandchild of Irish immigrants. His mother worked at New York Telephone and his father for New York Central Railroad, raising John and his siblings on Syracuse’s famous Tipperary Hill.

John has nearly three decades of classroom experience as a teacher in the public school system. He spent twenty-one years as an Advanced Placement Biology and Chemistry teacher at the West Genesee School District in Onondaga County, where he also coached soccer and tennis.

Additionally, as past President of the West Genesee Teachers’ Association, John is a proven advocate for teachers and students.

Elected to the State Senate in 2020, John has been a champion for Central New York. His accomplishments include:

Passing the historic Green CHIPS legislation that has been credited by Micron as a determining factor in its decision to invest $100 billion to build a Chip Fab in Clay, New York. This will result in over 50,000 new jobs.

Accelerating middle class tax cuts and providing property tax relief to help families save money.

Creating the first new police department in New York in half a century, at Syracuse airport – helping keep the airport open and passengers safe, while it grows to meet future demand.

Passing laws to protect a woman’s right to make her own private health care decisions.

Securing funds to deploy new technology to combat Harmful Algae Blooms and provide long-term protection to the drinking water supply for hundreds of thousands of Central New Yorkers.

Securing the first cost of living increase in a decade for skilled professionals who work with individuals with disabilities.

John and his wife, Jennifer, reside in Geddes, New York. They have three children, two in college and one recently graduated.

