ALBANY, NY – Senator John W. Mannion (SD-50) was today appointed by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins to serve on the new State Senate Subcommittee on Cannabis.

Senator Mannion was a high school chemistry and biology teacher for 28 years and has a deep understanding of how marijuana use affects people as well as the cultivation and production processes. Senator Mannion is a strong advocate of a safe and regulated adult-use market.

Senator John W. Mannion said, “Marijuana legalization in New York continues to be a work in progress and my hope is this subcommittee will help deliver a farm-to-consumer ecosystem that corrects historic injustices, while creating jobs and economic opportunity. I’m also focused on the social issues that are inherent to using marijuana including drugged driving and workplace safety. I want to thank Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins for her trust and confidence and I am looking forward to working closely with Subcommittee Chairman Senator Jeremy Cooney.”

Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins announced the creation of the subcommittee in April to support the launch of the state’s new cannabis market and industry.

Senator Mannion agrees with Senator Cooney’s vision for the subcommittee as an outlet for entrepreneurs, advocates, industry and citizens with an interest in the new cannabis marketplace; and for it to serve as a connection with the NYS Office of Cannabis Management.

