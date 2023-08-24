LIVERPOOL, NY – Senator John W. Mannion today presented Nichols Supermarket in Liverpool with the New York State Senate Empire Award. The award recognizes businesses and individuals that have made significant contributions to their communities and the State of New York.

As one of the few remaining independently owned grocery stores in Onondaga County, the business has grown to employ approximately 100 people, who consider the store to be a family. Nichols Supermarket has supported youth sports and community functions for decades and provides a retail outlet for Central New York and Syracuse-based bakeries and food producers.

Senator John W. Mannion said, “Nichols Supermarket is part of the fabric of Liverpool and Central New York. It’s a place where customer service matters, employees work hard and are treated well, and the quality and variety of products can’t be beat. The New York State Senate Empire Award is reserved for businesses who have made the highest contributions towards the betterment of their communities. As true community partners, it’s a special honor for me to present the Empire Award to owner Mike Hennigan and Nichols Supermarket.”

Nichols Supermarket was acquired in 1959 from Charles Nichols, who had a good reputation in the Liverpool community and the store’s name remained unchanged. Since then, it has expanded eight times.

Mike Hennigan, owner of Nichols Supermarket, said, “The Hennigan Family and those that work with us for 3 generations have been proud to serve Central New York, and we value our customers greatly.”

The supermarket is known for its wide variety of products, including local brands, and its commitment to customer service. Nichols prides itself on providing options for consumers, cutting meat in the store every day, and working with many local businesses., including DiLauro’s Bakery on the Northside of Syracuse and Harrison Bakery on Syracuse’s Westside.

