Senator Mannion’s Legislation To Help The East Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department Recruit And Retain Members Is Signed Into Law

SYRACUSE, NY – Senator John W. Mannion today announced his legislation (S-7227) to help the East Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department recruit and retain members has been signed into law by Governor Hochul.

Senator Mannion’s legislation modernizes the incorporating law for the East Syracuse Firefighters’ Benevolent Association (FBA) that was passed in 1957. It expands the FBA’s scope under state law to provide relief, aid and assistance to volunteer members and allows the use of association funds for current purposes such as recruitment and retention initiatives.

Senator John W. Mannion said, “Old laws that restrict the ability of volunteer fire companies and their associated FBA’s need to be modernized to protect public safety, support current members, and help attract and retain new ones. I appreciate the partnership with the East Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department and the FBA in drafting and passing this bill.”

Nate Baker, President of the East Syracuse Firefighters’ Benevolent Association, said, “The FBA provides support to our members and their families, and we help to promote the fire department to the community. This new law passed by Senator Mannion gives us new spending authority and will enhance our public safety mission with renewed abilities to recruit and retain members. We are grateful to have Senator Mannion as a partner in our efforts to support our volunteer firefighters.”

Senator Mannion has worked to address the critical shortage of volunteer firefighters, including introducing bills to expedite workers’ compensation claims for injuries in the line of duty and advocating for the $50M dedicated volunteer firefighter fund included in the 2023-2024 enacted New York State Budget.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...