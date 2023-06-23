Statement From Senator John W. Mannion On New Dot Action To End Low Bridge Strikes On The Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge

SYRACUSE – Senator John W. Mannion (SD-50) today released the following statement:

“I’ve only represented Salina since January but as a lifelong Central New Yorker I know low bridge strikes on the Onondaga Lake Parkway are a problem that needs a solution.

I moved quickly to pass statewide low bridge legislation in partnership with Assemblyman Magnarelli while also working closely with DOT to make sure the Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge was a priority.

I’m pleased to see these efforts are spurring new actions from DOT to end low bridge strikes on the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge.

The strategies to end low bridge strikes on the Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge were developed by experts and will employ some of the latest technologies. This is a positive step that will contribute to safer roads and I am grateful for the collaboration across government.

It’s important that DOT continues to solicit input regarding these changes while closely monitoring the impacts to traffic flow so we can continue to make informed decisions moving forward.

