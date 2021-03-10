Cuomo Announces Award Of $50.7 Million To Enhance Addiction Services In New York State

ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the award of up to $50.7 million to providers throughout New York State to expand access to addiction services.

The majority of this funding will go towards regional networks designed to support a continuum of care that includes prevention, treatment and recovery. Further funding will go towards enhancing COTI services, recovery centers, prevention coalitions, and the Triple P prevention program within these network areas. This funding is part of the State Opioid Response federally supported grant administered by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

“While we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing opioid epidemic, we are reinforcing our commitment to supporting New Yorkers struggling with addiction,” Governor Cuomo said. “This award funds all regions of New York for a broad range of services, including mobile service delivery and telepractice expansion, strengthening our nation-leading continuum of addiction care across the State. These resources are available where and when New Yorkers need them most.”

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, co-chair of the New York State Heroin and Opioid Task Force said, “During this extremely challenging time posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to make sure that lifesaving resources and services are available to any individual struggling with addiction in all parts of the state. This funding will further boost prevention, treatment and recovery care, and reinforces New York State’s commitment to ending the opioid epidemic once and for all.”

OASAS Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez said, “As we continue to work to address addiction amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is vital that we ensure that all New Yorkers, in all regions of the state, have access to lifesaving addiction services. OASAS has always supported a collaborative care model of addiction services, and with this funding we are able to build on our work with our community-based provider network to strengthen these collaborations and reach more people in need.”

New York has a robust system of addiction care, and with better collaboration and coordination people in need will experience easier access to care, including medication for addiction treatment, as well as more successful transitions between residential and outpatient settings, and better integration of prevention and recovery supports. The funding awarded under this initiative supports efforts to find regional approaches to care, and is designed to help prevention, treatment, and recovery providers increase their collaborative efforts to address the entire continuum of addiction services. Providers who receive funding have identified specific needs in their region and proposed services to address the gaps in care.



Regional networks are made up of multiple providers, in most cases serving multiple counties, in a region. Award amounts are listed below along with the counties served by the network.

Network Name Counties Served Award Amount Up to Long Island Network Nassau and Suffolk $5,745,233 Central New York Behavioral Health Care Cayuga, Oneida, Onondaga, and Oswego $1,815,498 Your Health Partners SOR Collaborative Monroe, Livingston, Steuben, Chemung and Tioga $2,121,400 North Country Regional Network of Care Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, and Hamilton $854,080 Brooklyn Regional Network Brooklyn $5,263,618 Citywide Addiction Support Network Manhattan, Bronx and Queens $10,499,410 Value Network Behavioral Health Care Collaborative Network Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming $3,112,627 Coordinated Behavioral Health Services Network Ulster, Dutchess, Sullivan, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester $4,774,896 Finger Lakes Monroe SOR II Regional Collaborative Network Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Wayne and Yates $568,391 Mohawk Valley Behavioral Health and South Central Behavioral Health Care Collaborative Network Tompkins, Cortland, Broome, Chenango, Madison, Herkimer, Fulton, Montgomery, Schoharie, Delaware, and Otsego $1,482,981 Staten Island Regional Substance Use Network Richmond $979,035 Capital Behavioral Health Network Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Columbia, Greene, Warren and Washington $2,223,096

In addition to the regional network awards listed above, funding will also support the following initiatives within the counties served by the networks.



Center of Treatment Innovation Services – $6 million

COTI service providers are tasked with expanding access to treatment of opioid use disorder through peer services, mobile service delivery, and telepractice capability. COTI providers work to break down existing barriers to treatment and connect people seeking services to the help that they need. Between 2016 and 2019, overdose deaths in counties with COTI services decreased by between 42 percent and 64 percent.

Recovery Centers – $2.9 million

Recovery centers are designed to promote long-term recovery with professional staff, peers, and volunteers who provide multiple services to engage and support people in recovery. Recovery Centers offer skill-building classes, support groups, referrals to services, sober events and recreational programs. These services are designed to empower people in recovery from addiction in a way that is responsive to the needs of the individual, their family, and the community.

Prevention Coalitions – $1.4 million

Community-based substance use prevention coalitions bring together diverse community stakeholders to facilitate, implement, and sustain effective substance use prevention strategies that meet local need. The SOR funded coalitions expand the reach of substance use prevention coalitions into Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative localities to further build local resources in high-risk communities to effectively address addiction health disparities.

Triple P Positive Parenting Program – $938,000

The Triple P Positive Parenting Program is a prevention program that supports families by providing parents or caregivers clear strategies to respond to a child’s needs while remaining calm. It promotes healthy familial attachment as children learn and meet developmental milestones. The program has been shown to reduce risky behaviors among youth, such as substance use and juvenile offending, as well as encourage positive social behavior and emotional wellbeing. It has also demonstrated success in reducing parental depression, stress, anxiety, and family conflict, and increasing positive family interactions.

Since taking office, Governor Cuomo has instituted an aggressive, multi-pronged approach to addressing the opioid epidemic, and created a nation-leading continuum of addiction care with full prevention, treatment, and recovery services. To combat this epidemic, the Governor has worked to expand access to traditional services, including crisis services, inpatient, outpatient, and residential treatment programs, as well as medication assisted treatment, and mobile treatment and transportation services.

In 2016, Governor Cuomo’s Heroin Task Force recommended new, non-traditional services, including recovery centers, youth clubhouses, expanded peer services, and open access centers, which provide immediate assessments and referrals to care. These services have since been established in numerous communities around the state and have helped people in need access care closer to where they live.

The Governor has advanced legislative and regulatory reform to enable people to get treatment faster by eliminating many insurance restrictions, as well as legislation to reduce most opioid prescriptions from 30 days to seven days, and legislation to increase training and education for prescribers. Governor Cuomo has also taken action to combat patient brokering and fraudulent addiction treatment services.

The Governor has also worked to increase training and availability of naloxone, resulting in more than 420,000 individuals in New York State being trained and equipped with the opioid overdose reversal medication. Through Governor Cuomo’s actions, pharmacies around New York State are now able to provide naloxone without a prescription.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, community residence, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.

If you, or a loved one, have experienced insurance obstacles related to treatment or need help filing an appeal for a denied claim, contact the CHAMP helpline by phone at 888-614-5400 or email at [email protected].

