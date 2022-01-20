ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced more than $12 million added to the Drive Clean Rebate program to help consumers save up to $2,000 on the purchase of an electric vehicle and $2.7 million awarded to local governments to purchase electric vehicles and install zero-emission charging/fueling stations for public use to address climate change and build healthier communities.

Together, the consumer rebate program and the grants awarded to 49 community-based projects total $14.7 million to advance the state’s efforts to achieve New York’s ambitious Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent by 2050.

“Zero-emission vehicles are one of the most effective ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and boost the electrification of our transportation sector,” Governor Hochul said. “Every milestone we reach in transitioning to clean electric vehicles is another step closer to improving air quality in communities, and New York is proud to continue paving the way towards a cleaner, greener future.”

For consumers purchasing or leasing an electric vehicle, the Drive Clean Rebate program offers a point-of-sale rebate that reduces upfront costs. Available in all 62 counties of the State, the rebate, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), is offered by car dealers. Rebates ranging from $500 – $2,000 are available on more than 60 models of vehicles and consumers receive higher rebates for the purchase or lease of longer range, all-electric vehicles with a base Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price of less than $42,000.

Doreen M. Harris, President & CEO, NYSERDA said, “Both the ZEV awards and New York State’s Drive Clean Rebate program send important messages to communities and consumers, now is the time to take the simple step toward owning an electric vehicle or building out a fleet of electric vehicles. We can all be proud of the fact that EV chargers and infrastructure are more prevalent across the state than ever before, supporting all New Yorkers in their effort to shrink their carbon footprint with cleaner transportation options that help to build stronger, healthier communities in our fight against climate change.”

Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “New York State is making significant investments to green our transportation sector working hand-in-hand with communities. I applaud Governor Hochul’s efforts supporting action at the local level. Today’s grant recipients are setting a clean, green example for the rest of the State and country. Buying electric vehicles and installing charging stations will help these municipalities, as well as residents and visitors, and shows how these communities are making it a priority to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions.”

New York Power Authority Interim President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “Fast and easily accessible charging is key to the widespread acceptance of emission-free transportation. Building out infrastructure through New York’s EVolve NY program makes it easy for consumers to do their part in helping the state achieve its ambitious climate goals by reducing greenhouse gas pollution and creating a healthier environment for all of us.”

The $2.7 million in grants for the 2021 round of the DEC Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) program is funded by the State’s Environmental Protection Fund and administered by DEC. The 49 awards to 20 municipalities total nearly $2.5 million to help fund the installation of 200 additional Level 2 charging ports, six additional direct current fast charge (DCFC) pedestals, and two hydrogen fueling nozzles. Additionally, 10 awards totaling $215,000 were provided to nine municipalities to support the purchase of 32 all-battery electric vehicles for municipal fleet use. Eligible vehicles must have a minimum electric range of 50 miles.

Recipients of the 2021 ZEV awards are:

Capital District

Town of Chester: $44,965 for eight Level 2 charging ports

Central New York

Town of Dewitt: $297,700 for two hydrogen fueling nozzles and four Level 2 charging ports

Town of Manlius: $21,286 for four Level 2 charging ports

Finger Lakes

City of Canandaigua: $358,984 for eight Level 2 charging ports

Monroe County: $248,360 for 16 Level 2 charging ports

Village of Perry: $7,500 toward one battery electric vehicle

Long Island

Town of East Hampton: $250,000 for 20 Level 2 charging ports

Town of Hempstead: $15,000 toward two battery electric vehicles

Village of Great Neck Estates: $36,436 for two Level 2 charging ports

Village of Bayville: $26,871.32 for two Level 2 charging ports

Village of Port Jefferson: $21,386.25 for two Level 2 charging ports

Town of Shelter Island: $15,000 toward two battery electric vehicles

Mid-Hudson

City of Yonkers: $261,842 for 74 Level 2 charging ports

Town of Red Hook: $153,628 for two fast charge pedestals

Town of Clarkstown: $89,403 for 10 Level 2 charging ports and $10,000 toward two battery electric vehicles

City of Kingston: $73,637 for six Level 2 charging ports

Town of Pound Ridge: $57,790.60 for 20 Level 2 charging ports

Town of Montgomery: $51,480 for 10 Level 2 charging ports

Town of Poughkeepsie: $46,388 for 10 Level 2 charging ports

City of New Rochelle: $35,000 toward seven battery electric vehicles

Village of Walden: $22,426 for two Level 2 charging ports

Town of Fishkill: $7,500 toward one battery electric vehicle

Village of Hastings-on-Hudson: $7,500 toward one battery electric vehicle

Village of Ossining: $5,000 toward one battery electric vehicle

New York City

City of New York: $112,500 toward 15 battery electric vehicles

North Country

Town of Westport: $112,108 for one fast charge pedestal

Southern Tier

Village of Montour Falls: $104,710 for two Level 2 charging ports and one fast charge pedestal

Western New York

Village of Sherman: $217,200 for two fast charge pedestals

Since its inception in 2016, the DEC Municipal ZEV Program has awarded more than $7.5 million towards the purchase of 144 plug-in hybrid vehicles, 106 all-electric vehicles, 622 Level 2 charging ports, 16 fast charge pedestals, and three hydrogen fueling nozzles. For more information, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/energy/109181.html#ZEV.

As announced in Governor Hochul’s 2022 State of the State Agenda on Jan. 5, New York will accelerate the adoption of electric zero-emissions vehicles with a proposed $1 billion investment to support electric vehicle adoption and infrastructure, electrifying the State fleet by 2035, achieving 100 percent electric school buses by 2035, and transforming Hunts Point into a Clean Distribution Hub.

The New York Power Authority has now installed 90 high-speed charging stations in its cross-state Evolve NY network, which is bringing high-speed open access charging to key locations along primary travel corridors and in urban areas to encourage the adoption of EVs.

To further support the decarbonization of the transportation sector, New York State has already implemented several key programs to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles. In September, Governor Hochul signed legislation setting a goal for all new passenger cars and trucks sold in New York State to be zero-emissions by 2035. Governor Hochul also recently announced DEC’s finalization of the Advanced Clean Truck Rule that will phase in the sales and use of zero-emission trucks and will reduce their harmful pollutants, which disproportionately impact the health and well-being of disadvantaged communities.

