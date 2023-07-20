New York State Reaches Milestone of 150,000 Passenger Electric Vehicles on the Road



NEW YORK – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $29 million for electric vehicle Level 2 charging infrastructure under Charge Ready NY 2.0 and consumer rebates through the Drive Clean Rebate Program. The incentive and rebate programs mean more New Yorkers can drive electric as New York State reached a milestone of 150,000 EVs on the road in June 2023.

This announcement supports the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 85 percent by 2050 and New York State’s requirement that all new passenger cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs sold in the state be zero emission by 2035.

“New York’s climate and clean transportation leadership is reducing air pollution and emissions through solution-based investments in charging infrastructure and rebates,” Governor Hochul said. “Providing cleaner air in communities that face high vehicle traffic, particularly those that are historically marginalized, is an essential step to improving the state’s quality of life while building a more sustainable future for residents, workers and visitors alike.”

With today’s announcement, $15 million was added to Charge Ready NY 2.0, to support EV charger installation at workplaces and multifamily buildings statewide, as well as public facilities located in disadvantaged communities. This program can help eligible entities save up to 50 percent on installation costs for Level 2 chargers, which are ideal for locations where a car will be parked for a few hours and can provide up to 25 miles of electric range for each hour charged.

The program has $12 million available for charging station installation at workplaces and multifamily buildings with an incentive of $2,000 per port, and $2,500 per port in a disadvantaged community. Publicly owned facilities in a disadvantaged community are eligible for $4,000 per port. Additionally, $3 million is dedicated for workplaces and multifamily buildings that hold educational “ride and drive” community events, purchase electric fleet vehicles, or offer free charging. The Charge Ready 2.0 program also continues to accept new equipment and network eligibility applications from EV charger vendors until program funds are exhausted.

To support consumers seeking cleaner driving options, $14 million has also been added to the State’s Drive Clean Rebate to help reduce upfront costs on the purchase or lease of a new EV. The point-of-sale rebate ranges from $500 to $2,000 on one of more than 60 models currently eligible through a participating car dealership in New York State.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Electric vehicle adoption is rapidly accelerating in New York, and as more drivers make the switch, deploying charging infrastructure to match demand is essential. The additional support announced today through Charge Ready NY 2.0 and the Drive Clean Rebate will not only make convenient charging more accessible, but also help lower the cost of purchasing a new vehicle -providing complementary opportunities for more New Yorkers to join the EV revolution.”

New York State Public Service Commission Chair Rory M. Christian said, “I applaud Governor Hochul’s commitment to create a cleaner transportation sector. The PSC recognizes the importance of the electrification of the transportation sector in the attainment of New York State’s climate goals. To advance these goals, the PSC has implemented policies to incentivize the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and programs. We congratulate Governor Hochul on her continued support for clean vehicles.”

State Senator Tim Kennedy said, “In order to truly create a more sustainable, forward-thinking New York, our state’s transportation and environmental agendas must be aligned. This investment both strengthens our EV infrastructure and clean energy accessibility and advances our vision for a more environmentally-just New York.

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “Electrifying our transportation systems and supporting neighborhoods with expanded access to zero emission vehicles and charging infrastructure is at the heart of bringing more clean cars to our communities and reaching New York’s CLCPA goals. This investment is a crucial, lowering pollution and improving air quality, which directly benefits New Yorkers in disadvantaged communities.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “Supporting electric vehicle infrastructure is an important step in making electric vehicles accessible to New York residents. By installing EV chargers in public places, the state is bring attention to the growing population that uses electric vehicles. It also allows the public to see how accessible EV usage can be. New York is committed to investing in cleaner, more environmentally friendly transportation methods.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “I thank Governor Hochul for her investment in expanding New York State’s charging infrastructure and electric vehicle rebate program. Cost constraints and ‘range anxiety’ are real concerns for many people considering switching to an EV and expanding our Level 2 charging infrastructure is crucial to ensuring that all New Yorkers have the ability to transition to clean energy transportation options.”

Charge Ready NY 2.0 and the Drive Clean Rebate are administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and are funded through the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and the State’s 10-year, $6 billion Clean Energy Fund. More information is available on NYSERDA’s website.

New York State’s $1 billion investment in electrifying its transportation sector is vital to meet the State’s sweeping climate and clean energy plan. Reducing carbon emissions and pollution from vehicles creates cleaner air and healthier communities, particularly in underserved areas. A range of initiatives grow access to electric vehicles and improve clean transit for all New Yorkers including EV Make Ready, EVolve NY, the Drive Clean Rebate, the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program and federal funding under the NEVI Program.

New York State’s Nation-Leading Climate Plan

New York State’s nation-leading climate agenda calls for an orderly and just transition that creates family-sustaining jobs, continues to foster a green economy across all sectors and ensures that at least 35 percent, with a goal of 40 percent, of the benefits of clean energy investments are directed to disadvantaged communities. Guided by some of the nation’s most aggressive climate and clean energy initiatives, New York is on a path to achieving a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and economywide carbon neutrality by mid-century. A cornerstone of this transition is New York’s unprecedented clean energy investments, including more than $35 billion in 120 large-scale renewable and transmission projects across the state, $6.8 billion to reduce building emissions, $3.3 billion to scale up solar, more than $1 billion for clean transportation initiatives, and over $2 billion in NY Green Bank commitments. These and other investments are supporting more than 165,000 jobs in New York’s clean energy sector in 2021 and over 3,000 percent growth in the distributed solar sector since 2011. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality, New York also adopted zero-emission vehicle regulations, including requiring all new passenger cars and trucks sold in the State be zero emission by 2035. Partnerships are continuing to advance New York’s climate action with nearly 400 registered and 100 certified Climate Smart Communities, nearly 500 Clean Energy Communities, and the State’s largest community air monitoring initiative in 10 disadvantaged communities across the state to help target air pollution and combat climate change.

