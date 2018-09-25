Port of Oswego Economic Impacts Study Released – Supports $26.7M in Economic Activity, More Than 209 Jobs

OSWEGO – The Great Lakes Seaway Partnership announced the release of Economic Impacts of the Port of Oswego, a report documenting the many contributions made by the port and Great Lakes Seaway Shipping to the city of Oswego, Oswego County, state of New York and Great Lakes region.

The study reports that in 2017 the Port of Oswego and maritime commerce supported:

– 209 jobs

– $26.7 million in economic activity

– $13.8 million in personal income and local consumption expenditures

– $5.8 million in federal and state tax revenue

“As the first U.S. port of call and deep-water port on the Great Lakes from the St. Lawrence Seaway, we are accessible from any international port in the world,” said William Scriber. acting executive director of the port. “That’s why we are one of the most productive ports in North America, with more than one million tons of cargo moving through the port on an annual basis. This report reinforces the economic impact that our port has globally and more importantly, locally here in Oswego and the great state of New York.”

“The significant economic activity of the Port of Oswego is proof positive that the port remains a catalyst for the Central New York economy,” said U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer. “I will continue to work side-by-side with the Port of Oswego officials to ensure they have the resources needed to continue to grow for years to come.”

“The study reflects the important contributions the Port of Oswego provides to the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region,” added Steven A. Fisher, executive director of the American Great Lakes Ports Association. “The jobs supported by the maritime industry include not only those located directly on the waterfront – shipyard workers, stevedores, vessel operators, terminal employees, truck drivers and marine pilots – but also grain farmers, construction works, miners and steelworkers. Many of these jobs would vanish if not for a dynamic maritime industry.”

The Economic Impacts of Port of Oswego full report can be downloaded at www.greatlakesseaway.org/economy

The Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway Navigation System

Economic Impacts of the Port of Oswego is a companion report to the broader Great Lakes-St. Lawrence study titled Economic Impacts of Maritime Shipping in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region, a year-long study of the economic impacts of the entire Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway navigation system.

The study reports that in 2017 in the United States and Canada, maritime commerce supported:

– 237,868 jobs

– $35 billion in economic activity

– $14.2 billion in personal income and local consumption expenditures

– $6.6 billion in federal, state/provincial and local tax revenue

The Economic Impacts of Maritime Shipping in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region Executive Summary and full report can be downloaded at www.greatlakesseaway.org/economy.

* The Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System includes impacts of domestic and international cargo that has travelled at some point through the Great Lakes, its connecting rivers and the St. Lawrence Seaway (ending at St. Lambert Lock in Montreal).

It excludes Quebec commerce that moves exclusively between Canadian ports on the lower St. Lawrence River, as well as commerce between these Canadian lower St. Lawrence River ports and overseas ports.

