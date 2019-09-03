Rotarians Hear About P-TECH Program

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary Club meeting, President Abby Wiertzema and Rotarian Linda Rossiter introduced Brian Heffron, principal of the Oswego County P-TECH program (Pathways in Technology Early College High School) and math instructor Jennifer Rossiter-Vant.

They gave an overview of the program and how it was developed to remove obstacles to success for students and to meet the needs of local industry partners.

The P-TECH Program provides opportunities and removes roadblocks so that the students, upon completion, are adequately prepared to be considered for jobs with industry partners such as David-Standard, Huhtamaki, Novelis and others.

Students throughout Oswego County are eligible to apply with classes held at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovations facility in Mexico.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary Club meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

