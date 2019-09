Rice Makes Second Complaint Against Pathfinder Bank

FULTON – Citing his previous complaint regarding Pathfinder Bank’s alleged illegal contributions to Deana Michaels and the Oswego County Republican Party, Fulton City Democratic Chairman Jim Rice has filed a second formal complaint with the enforcement division of the State Board of Elections.

In his complaint Rice pointed to what he called an apparent pattern of illegal contributions by the bank.

“There’s more to this than an ‘overpayment made in the calendar year,’ as Pathfinder claims,” Rice said. “We looked further at Pathfinder Bank’s contribution history over recent years and found that they illegally exceeded their contribution limit year after year. I am deeply concerned that Pathfinder Bank is showing a pattern of violating our state’s campaign finance laws.”

“Pathfinder’s unprecedented and illegal contributions have got to stop. Deana Michaels and the Oswego County Republican Committee should return those contributions immediately,” Rice said.

Rice provided the following documents:

Pathfinder’s Recent Contribution History

2018

2017

2015

2013

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...