$35 Million In Break Wall Repairs Under Way At Port Of Oswego

Materials have arrived, and repairs are under way to repair the Port of Oswego’s break wall, it was announced by William Scriber, executive director and CEO, Port of Oswego Authority, (POA).

The $35 million project, under the direction of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will extend into 2025, and will repair the entire harbor break wall— including repairs to foundation of Oswego’s iconic West Pierhead Lighthouse. The Port requested and received over $18 million dollars of earmarked federal funding with the assistance of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to bid out the work. The balance of the funding comes from President Joe Biden. The repairs are critical, Scriber said, because the Port does more commercial business than any other upstate New York port and is one of the top five ports in the Great Lakes.

“We are extremely grateful to Sen. Schumer and President Biden for funding these critical repairs to our break wall to protect our harbor,” Scriber said. “Tremendous damage was done to the shoreline of the port and the City of Oswego in 2017. This project will not only repair the damage and strengthen our break wall, but it will also mean an influx of workers that positively benefits our local economy. These workers stay local, eat local and buy local. The Port also supplements this contracted labor with our own employees and resources, which means more local jobs and local expenditures on equipment and supplies like diesel fuel.”

In 2018, the first phase of the project was completed with 500 feet of repair to the break wall. In 2019, 600 feet was completed.

In 2022, a contract was awarded to Dean Marine & Excavating, Mt. Clemens, MI, to complete underlayer stone on the break wall. The goal is to complete that work this fall. Great Lakes Dock and Materials, (GLDM), Muskegon, MI, was awarded a contract in April, of which Dean Marin is a subcontractor, to repair the west break wall. In August, GLDM was awarded the contract to complete the final 800 feet of the West Arrowhead. “Since this was just awarded, the Army Corps will be receiving submittals over the winter. This part of the project could start in late 2024 but is dependent on the completion of the previous two contracts,” Scriber said.

The project could not be completed without the resources the Port of Oswego brings to bear, Scriber said. “Our rail engine and rail yards ensure that project logistics are covered. Over the next three years, we estimate that more than 780 rail cars with stone quarried and shipped from Vermont will be necessary to make the repairs. The largest stones required are 12-14 tons each. In addition, we have the capacity to store these materials at our Fitz storage area, as well as other locations on our property.”

Ultimately, Scriber said, this project ensures the ongoing business of the Port—which had a record year in 2022 and expects another one in 2023—as well as for port businesses and the protection and sustainability of charter and pleasure boating from the Port’s two marinas.

A recently released U.S./Canadian research study shows that The Port of Oswego Authority, (POA), made over a half billion dollar impact on the local and regional economy and supported 2,229 jobs by its maritime activity. The Port of Oswego generated $201.2 million in wages, salaries, and local consumption expenditures for the regional economy.

The Port of Oswego’s strategic location at the crossroads of the Northeastern North American shipping market, puts them less than 350 miles from 60 million people.

