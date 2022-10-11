In a world of expansive ports like Cincinnati and Baltimore, the Port of Oswego stands out as “the big little port that could,” said William Scriber, executive director and CEO, Port of Oswego Authority, (POA).

“The recent trip to Houston, TX for the Breakbulk Americas 2022 fair is a good example of the aggressive marketing that the Port of Oswego undertakes to continue to build business and jobs here, Scriber said. “Breakbulk Americas 2022 is the United States largest trade event for the project cargo and breakbulk industry. (Breakbulk is a system of transporting cargo as separate pieces rather than in containers.) It’s where prime industry networking takes place among global sector leaders, leading energy companies, and engineering, procurement, and construction.”

The Port of Oswego is not taxpayer funded but relies instead on its operation as an intermodal center to generate revenue, maintain operations, and keep people employed.

“The Port of Oswego is the last Stevedoring port left on the Great Lakes,” Scriber said. “That means that the Port owns the equipment, hires the labor, operates the dock/rail/warehouse—and most importantly—brings in business opportunities. Each building and warehouse the Port owns is a part of the revenue generating operation and is critical to both daily operations and future business.”

In this past couple of years, the Port has invested more than $3 million in dock upgrades and is continuing to invest in the coming years in additional improvements for its operating docks, Scriber explained. These investments mark a turning point in the Port’s drive to create a long-term, sustainable facility that customers can rely on for their cargo operations.

This year, to-date, the port has had 8,304 truck transits, 434 rail cars and 262,826.65 total tons of cargo. Even though this is a record year, we have faced business challenges, and we are continually looking for ways to improve operations and attract new customers.

As the Port moves forward to welcome 2023, the plan at the port is clear: We look to invest in our future and make the Port of Oswego a healthy and vibrant center of maritime commerce that maintains and attracts business to Oswego and central New York. The bottom-line Scriber commented, “Throughout the Great Lakes a common thread is a healthy port equals a health community and a growing economy.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...