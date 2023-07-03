Port Authority Donates $11K To Oswego Harborfest

July 3, 2023 ChirelloMarketing

The board of the Port of Oswego Authority (POA), recently donated $11,600 to sponsor the East Park/Washington Square venue at Harborfest 2023, and the performance of local jazz treasure, Nancy Kelly, at the festival. Dan Harrington, far right, accepts a check from POA Chair Francis Enwright.  POA board members joining them for the presentation are from left: Diane Zeller, Dr. John Kares Smith, POA Vice-Chair Connie Cosemento, Secretary/Treasurer Kathleen Macey,  and Stan Delia.

The Port—as they have for many years—also supports Harborfest by providing mooring for the fireworks barge for the event, supplying them with equipment, labor for loading and unloading, and posting 24-hr. security for the barge, said William Scriber, POA executive director.  Kelly will perform at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, July 29 in the East Park/Washington Square.

Print this entry

About ChirelloMarketing 936 Articles
Located in the Key Bank Building, Fulton, Chirello Advertising offers full service advertising, public relations, and marketing expertise to a variety of industrial, professional, institutional and retail clients throughout Central New York. Established in 1996, the agency specializes in public relations planning, graphic design, web design and streaming web video, video production, market research, radio, television, online, and print advertising. Steve Chirello can be contacted at (315) 592-9778, [email protected] and www.chirello.com. Profiles of the agency are also on Facebook® and LinkedIn®.