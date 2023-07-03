Port Authority Donates $11K To Oswego Harborfest

The board of the Port of Oswego Authority (POA), recently donated $11,600 to sponsor the East Park/Washington Square venue at Harborfest 2023, and the performance of local jazz treasure, Nancy Kelly, at the festival. Dan Harrington, far right, accepts a check from POA Chair Francis Enwright. POA board members joining them for the presentation are from left: Diane Zeller, Dr. John Kares Smith, POA Vice-Chair Connie Cosemento, Secretary/Treasurer Kathleen Macey, and Stan Delia.

The Port—as they have for many years—also supports Harborfest by providing mooring for the fireworks barge for the event, supplying them with equipment, labor for loading and unloading, and posting 24-hr. security for the barge, said William Scriber, POA executive director. Kelly will perform at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, July 29 in the East Park/Washington Square.

