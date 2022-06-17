Port Of Oswego Authority Board Donates $10,000 To Oswego Harborfest

June 17, 2022 ChirelloMarketing
The board of the Port of Oswego Authority (POA), recently donated $10,000 to support Harborfest 2022. In addition to the donation, the Port supports Harborfest by hosting the fireworks barge for the event, supplying them with equipment, and posting 24-hr. security for the barge as they have for many years, said William Scriber, POA executive director. Francis Enwright, (second from right), president of the POA board, presents the check to Peter Myles, Harborfest executive director. Joining them are Carol Dillabough, Harborfest marketing and membership coordinator, and Scriber. The Port of Oswego’s strategic location at the crossroads of the Northeastern North American shipping market, puts them less than 350 miles from 60 million people. As one of the most productive ports in North America, the port supports 209 local jobs, $26.7 million in economic activity, and $13.8 million in personal income and local consumption expenditures, Scriber said.

