Port Of Oswego Building $1.8 Million New Marina

Many people in the community have asked the question: “What’s going on in the old Goble Dry Dock and Shipyard?” The answer is very easy. The Port of Oswego Authority (POA), is building a new modern marina, said William Scriber, POA executive director.

The New York State Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) in 2019 was created to improve Lake Ontario Communities. Under this program, the Port of Oswego Authority was awarded $1.8 million dollars to create a new marina at the former Goble Dry Dock and Shipyard, at West First and Lake St., with completion planned for Spring 2022, Scriber said.

“The Port is proceeding with the construction of a 20- to 25-slip marina that will be within walking distance to downtown Oswego and will focus on the boating community and allow direct access to the many local businesses downtown,” Scriber explained. Included in the new marina will be a docking area for the H. Lee White Museum’s boat for lighthouse tours.

The creation of the new marina is in keeping with the mission of the state authority to “the furtherance of commerce and industry, recreational opportunities,” Section 1354 of New York State Law. “The creation of this new deep-water marina will not only bring new tourist opportunities to the area but make a new accessible water entrance to the port city,” Scriber said.

The Port owns the Oswego Marina, the original Port of Oswego, and is the only deep-water marina in the Oswego Harbor and one of a few on Lake Ontario on the New York side. “We very readily understand the economic impact of the Oswego Marina,” Scriber said. “With over 30 charter companies calling it home, it brings in over $1 million annually in local community revenue. As the port expands its commercial competitiveness on the east dock, we also see the future in generating accessible waterfront opportunities that support the maritime history and future of the Oswego port district.

“Our long-term plans, which can be reviewed in our published comprehensive plan on our website, (www.portoswego.com), is to develop the area into a new Lake Ontario Maritime Center that will be the focal point for visitors from the lake.”

The historical port is also home to the H. Lee White Marine Museum, historic maritime district, and fourteen companies that call it home for its domestic and international operations. The Port of Oswego’s strategic location at the crossroads of the Northeastern North American shipping market, puts them less than 350 miles from 60 million people. As one of the most productive ports in North America with nearly 120 vessels and more than one million tons of cargo moving through the port on an annual basis, the Port is a leader not only in domestic shipping, but also international shipping.

For more information, visit www.portoswego.com

