Port of Oswego Increases Tonnage By Nearly 100% From 2021, Leads In Maritime Commerce

Activity at the Port of Oswego (POA), is growing at a rapid pace and is seeing a brisk uptick in both activity, and economic impact, said William Scriber, POA executive director.

“As of May 31, the Port has increased tonnage by 107,701.73 tons delivered and loaded from our dock in the first quarter of the year,” Scriber said. “Last year 53,954.68 tons were delivered and loaded in the same period. That’s an increase of nearly 100%. Since the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway to shipping traffic in March, The Port has had 45 working days on the dock for local labor, which yielded more than $745,000 in local payroll, pension and health benefits in April and May alone.

“In 2022, the Port is matching the tonnage and activity of the larger ports in the Great Lakes, and we in Oswego are seeing the results of a surge in maritime business that once was the hallmark of Oswego. Our continuing investments of over $26 million include upgrades to the Port’s facilities.

“It’s important to note that the Port is self-sustaining and does not rely on tax dollars. All operations are funded by the Port’s revenue, so it depends upon itself to operate, grow, and thrive rather than tax dollars. The economic benefit from the Port has a positive impact on the local and regional economy when it purchases diesel, forklifts, gas, hardware, and other equipment. The Port’s revenue supports its operations, but also supports local jobs and local businesses.

“Anyone who lives in Oswego can see the increased economic activity this year. Ships are being unloaded and trucks are carrying product to local plants that support local jobs. One day it’s Wind turbine components and aluminum ingots, while the next day it could be grain and potash. All are delivered, stored, and transported from the Port, which adds to the local economy and the expansion of commercial business. Just this month alone two new customers have called the Port home. “

At one time the Port of Oswego was one of the major ports in the Great Lakes creating a large number of jobs and supporting commercial growth for the City of Oswego and central New York. As markets changed and other ports made substantial investments in their operations, the Port of Oswego declined in trade and business.

“The good news is the Port of Oswego is coming back strong with increases in business and investments that are designed to help the Port be more competitive in the new Great Lakes marketplace,” Scriber said. “All indications are that we will have a record year. In addition to our revival as a major grain exporter and local shipping source for hundreds of Central NY farmers, the Port stepped up shipments of aluminum ingots for Novelis, and it’s got three wind turbine generator component contracts to fill this year, which are good for our local economy and for the environment.”

As a result of the Port’s growth, it recently received the 2021 Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award from the U.S. Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation—for the third time in the past four years. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the pacesetter award, which was established in 1992 to recognize the achievements of U.S. ports whose activities result in increasing international tonnage shipped through the St. Lawrence Seaway, excluding Canada, in comparison with the previous year.

“The Port of Oswego is accessible from any international port in the world,” Scriber said. “The U.S. Department of Transportation has designated the Port—one of only 32 in the United States—as a Marine Highway. This designation makes the Port of Oswego a key logistics partner in the Great Lakes shipping industry. We are the first deep draft harbor on the Great Lakes and the only New York State port on Lake Ontario that can unload international tonnage without passing through the Welland Canal in Ontario, Canada (which connects Lake Ontario and Lake Erie) or being delivered at an ocean coastal port. With the global supply chain issues we’re seeing right now; this could potentially provide an outlet for coastal harbor congestion in the future as navigation patterns change.”

The historical port is also home to the Oswego Marina, the H. Lee White Marine Museum, historic maritime district, and fourteen companies that call it home for its domestic and international operations. The Port of Oswego’s strategic location at the crossroads of the Northeastern North American shipping market, puts them less than 350 miles from 60 million people. As a result of its productivity , the Port of Oswego supports 209 local jobs, $26.7 million in economic activity, and $13.8 million in personal income and local consumption expenditures, Scriber said.

