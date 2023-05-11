2023 SUNYAC Women’s Lacrosse Awards Released

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The SUNYAC announces its 2023 Annual Women’s Lacrosse League Awards including Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Coaching Staff of the Year as voted on by the conference coaches.

Offensive Player of the Year – Sela Wiley, Oswego

Wiley started all 18 games for the Lakers this season and led the league with 96 points. She toaled 53 goals (No. 2 in conference) and 43 assists (first in conference). She also earned SUNYAC Athlete of the Week three times this year and helped her team clinch the No. 3 seed with a 7-2 conference record. Wiley had three goals in the SUNYAC semifinal game, but the Lakers fell to the No. 1 Knights, 15-9. Oswego finished the 2023 season 13-5 overall.

Defensive Player of the Year – Tricia Curran, Geneseo

Curran, a junior from Hamburg, NY has played in 17 games for the Knights so far this season. As a defender she has 29 caused turnovers and fielded 47 groundballs so far this season. She was the game leader in groundballs (6) in the SUNYAC women’s lacrosse championship game where Geneseo beat Cortland 11-9. Curran was named the Tournament MVP after helping lead the Knights to its first-ever conference title. The team is 14-4 overall going into the NCAA tournament where they will face SUNY Canton in the first round on Saturday.

Rookie of the Year – Mackenzie Beck, Cortland

As a freshman, Beck has started in three of the 12 games she played in for the Red Dragons this season. She has 32 goals and four assists for a total of 36 points so far in her rookie season. She had a game high of six goals against Geneseo and is shooting .561 percent. The Dragons fell to Geneseo in the championship game, 11-9, but earned an at-large bid into the NCAA Division III tournament where they will face Tufts in the second round on Sunday. Cortland is currently 14-4 overall.

Coaching Staff of the Year – Geneseo

The Geneseo Knights are led by head coach Marykate Edmunds and assisted by Hannah Marafioti and Sydney DeGirolamo. Edmunds is completing her second season with the Knights and has won her first and the program’s first-ever SUNYAC women’s lacrosse championship title. Geneseo defeated Cortland, 11-9, in the SUNYAC final. The team will travel to Middlebury, VT to face Canton in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament. The staff coached nine All-Conference team selections including the Defensive Player of the Year. The Knights are currenlty 14-4 overall.

2023 Women’s Lacrosse All-Conference Teams (PDF)

First Team

Name School Position Year Hometown / High School Cassidy Burnash Brockport Attack Sr. Sackets Harbor, NY / South Jefferson Central Toni Cashman Cortland Attack Jr. East Moriches, NY / Westhampton Beach Molly Brown Geneseo Attack So. Cazenovia, NY / Cazenovia Megan Foiles Oneonta Attack Sr. Pearl River, NY / Pearl River Courtney Cunningham Brockport Midfield Sr. Poughquag, NY / Arlington Amy Hoeffner Cortland Midfield Gr. Bay Shore, NY / Bay Shore Emily Salanger Geneseo Midfield Jr. Syracuse, NY / Liverpool Sela Wiley Oswego Midfield Sr. Chesire, CT / Chesire Academy Tricia Curran Geneseo Defense Jr. Hamburg, NY / Frontier Lindsay Merenda Geneseo Defense Sr. Locust Valley, NY / Locust Valley Meg Seeley Geneseo Defense Sr. Cazenovia, NY / Cazenovia Margaret Morgan Cortland Goalkeeper Fr. New Fairfield, CT / New Fairfield



Second Team

Name School Position Year Hometown / High School Alayna Foos Brockport Attack So. Auburn, NY / Auburn Mackenzie Beck Cortland Attack Fr. Port Jefferson Station, NY / Comsewogue Alaina Reina Geneseo Attack Fr. Chili, NY / Churchville-Chili Isabella Lembo Oswego Attack Jr. Massapequa, NY / Massapequa Caitlyn Korzeniewski Geneseo Midfield Jr. Seneca Falls, NY / Mynderse Academy Kaitlyn Shaw New Paltz Midfield Jr. Rye Brook, NY / Blind Brook Caddisy Moore Oneonta Midfield So. Hampton Bay, NY / Hampton Bay Julia Quirk Oswego Midfield Jr. Syracuse, NY / West Genesee Taylor Ford Brockport Defense So. Webster, NY / Webster Thomas Amanda Squillini Cortland Defense Gr. Stony Point, NY / North Rockland Kayla Sweeney Cortland Defense Gr. Baldwinsville, NY / C.W. Barker Sarah Kamide Oswego Goalkeeper So. Watertown, NY / Immaculate Heart Central

Third Team