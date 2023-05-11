2023 SUNYAC Women’s Lacrosse Awards Released

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The SUNYAC announces its 2023 Annual Women’s Lacrosse League Awards including Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Coaching Staff of the Year as voted on by the conference coaches.
Offensive Player of the Year – Sela Wiley, Oswego
Wiley started all 18 games for the Lakers this season and led the league with 96 points. She toaled 53 goals (No. 2 in conference) and 43 assists (first in conference). She also earned SUNYAC Athlete of the Week three times this year and helped her team clinch the No. 3 seed with a 7-2 conference record. Wiley had three goals in the SUNYAC semifinal game, but the Lakers fell to the No. 1 Knights, 15-9. Oswego finished the 2023 season 13-5 overall.
Defensive Player of the Year – Tricia Curran, Geneseo
Curran, a junior from Hamburg, NY has played in 17 games for the Knights so far this season. As a defender she has 29 caused turnovers and fielded 47 groundballs so far this season. She was the game leader in groundballs (6) in the SUNYAC women’s lacrosse championship game where Geneseo beat Cortland 11-9. Curran was named the Tournament MVP after helping lead the Knights to its first-ever conference title. The team is 14-4 overall going into the NCAA tournament where they will face SUNY Canton in the first round on Saturday.
Rookie of the Year – Mackenzie Beck, Cortland
As a freshman, Beck has started in three of the 12 games she played in for the Red Dragons this season. She has 32 goals and four assists for a total of 36 points so far in her rookie season. She had a game high of six goals against Geneseo and is shooting .561 percent. The Dragons fell to Geneseo in the championship game, 11-9, but earned an at-large bid into the NCAA Division III tournament where they will face Tufts in the second round on Sunday. Cortland is currently 14-4 overall.
Coaching Staff of the Year – Geneseo
The Geneseo Knights are led by head coach Marykate Edmunds and assisted by Hannah Marafioti and Sydney DeGirolamo. Edmunds is completing her second season with the Knights and has won her first and the program’s first-ever SUNYAC women’s lacrosse championship title. Geneseo defeated Cortland, 11-9, in the SUNYAC final. The team will travel to Middlebury, VT to face Canton in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament. The staff coached nine All-Conference team selections including the Defensive Player of the Year. The Knights are currenlty 14-4 overall.
2023 Women’s Lacrosse All-Conference Teams (PDF)
First Team
|Name
|School
|Position
|Year
|Hometown / High School
|Cassidy Burnash
|Brockport
|Attack
|Sr.
|
Sackets Harbor, NY / South Jefferson Central
|Toni Cashman
|Cortland
|Attack
|Jr.
|
East Moriches, NY / Westhampton Beach
|Molly Brown
|Geneseo
|Attack
|So.
|
Cazenovia, NY / Cazenovia
|Megan Foiles
|Oneonta
|Attack
|Sr.
|
Pearl River, NY / Pearl River
|Courtney Cunningham
|Brockport
|Midfield
|Sr.
|
Poughquag, NY / Arlington
|Amy Hoeffner
|Cortland
|Midfield
|Gr.
|
Bay Shore, NY / Bay Shore
|Emily Salanger
|Geneseo
|Midfield
|Jr.
|
Syracuse, NY / Liverpool
|Sela Wiley
|Oswego
|Midfield
|Sr.
|
Chesire, CT / Chesire Academy
|Tricia Curran
|Geneseo
|Defense
|Jr.
|
Hamburg, NY / Frontier
|Lindsay Merenda
|Geneseo
|Defense
|Sr.
|
Locust Valley, NY / Locust Valley
|Meg Seeley
|Geneseo
|Defense
|Sr.
|
Cazenovia, NY / Cazenovia
|Margaret Morgan
|Cortland
|Goalkeeper
|Fr.
|
New Fairfield, CT / New Fairfield
Second Team
|Name
|School
|Position
|Year
|Hometown / High School
|Alayna Foos
|Brockport
|Attack
|So.
|
Auburn, NY / Auburn
|Mackenzie Beck
|Cortland
|Attack
|Fr.
|
Port Jefferson Station, NY / Comsewogue
|Alaina Reina
|Geneseo
|Attack
|Fr.
|
Chili, NY / Churchville-Chili
|Isabella Lembo
|Oswego
|Attack
|Jr.
|
Massapequa, NY / Massapequa
|Caitlyn Korzeniewski
|Geneseo
|Midfield
|Jr.
|
Seneca Falls, NY / Mynderse Academy
|Kaitlyn Shaw
|New Paltz
|Midfield
|Jr.
|
Rye Brook, NY / Blind Brook
|Caddisy Moore
|Oneonta
|Midfield
|So.
|
Hampton Bay, NY / Hampton Bay
|Julia Quirk
|Oswego
|Midfield
|Jr.
|
Syracuse, NY / West Genesee
|Taylor Ford
|Brockport
|Defense
|So.
|
Webster, NY / Webster Thomas
|Amanda Squillini
|Cortland
|Defense
|Gr.
|
Stony Point, NY / North Rockland
|Kayla Sweeney
|Cortland
|Defense
|Gr.
|
Baldwinsville, NY / C.W. Barker
|Sarah Kamide
|Oswego
|Goalkeeper
|So.
|
Watertown, NY / Immaculate Heart Central
Third Team
|Name
|School
|Position
|Year
|Hometown / High School
|Megan Cook
|Geneseo
|Attack
|Jr.
|
Massapequa, NY / Massapequa
|Lauren Mancini
|Oneonta
|Attack
|Jr.
|
Miller Place, NY / Miller Place
|Shae McConnell
|Oswego
|Attack
|Sr.
|
Seneca Falls, NY / Mynderse AcademyJr
|Lindsay Guzzetta
|Plattsburgh
|Attack
|Sr.
|
East Islip, NY / East Islip
|Morgan Atwater
|New Paltz
|Midfield
|Fr.
|
Brighton, NY / Gardiner Webb
|Marissa Evans
|Oneonta
|Midfield
|Jr.
|
Jamesville, NY / LaFayette
|Emma McLaughlin
|Plattsburgh
|Midfield
|Sr.
|
Northport, NY / Northport
|Mallory Marks
|Potsdam
|Midfield
|So.
|
Brownville, NY / General Brown
|Alex Coyle
|New Paltz
|Defense
|Sr.
|
Center Moriches, NY / Center Moriches
|Ella Malanga
|New Paltz
|Defense
|Sr.
|
Riverhead, NY / Riverhead
|Janey Adams
|Plattsburgh
|Defense
|Jr.
|
Wynantskill, NY / Averill Park
|Maggie Rosaschi
|Geneseo
|Goalkeeper
|Gr.
|
Highland Mills, NY / Monre Woodbury