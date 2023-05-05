SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The SUNYAC announces its 2023 women’s tennis annual awards including the Peter J. Cahill Most Valuable Player, Doubles Team of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year and All-Conference teams as voted on by the conference coaches. This year we have one athlete who won all three awards.

Peter J. Cahill MVP and Rookie of the Year – Justine Stanejko, New Paltz

Stanejko, from Lakeland, NY, had an incredible freshman year with the Hawks. She swept all three of the 2023 SUNYAC awards and will be making her first appearance in the NCAA Division III women’s tennis tournament. Stanejko won 11 singles and 13 doubles matches so far this season and was named SUNYAC Tournament MVP after winning both of her doubles matches in the conference semifinal and championship matches. She has also been regionally ranked by the NCAA as one of the top singles players in Region II.

Peter J. Cahill taught and coached at Cortland for 30 years until his retirement in 2002. He passed away on Nov. 17, 2006. In 1998, he became the women's tennis coach at Cortland and promptly won five of next seven SUNYAC Championships while posting an impressive 59-29 record. Cahill was selected SUNYAC Women's Coach of the Year in 2003 and 2005.

Doubles Team of the Year – Justine Stanejko and Loretta Donovan, New Paltz

The Hawks’ first doubles team, freshman Stanejko and junior Donovan, won 13 doubles matches this season. In the SUNYAC tournament, the duo won 8-4 against Geneseo and 8-1 vs. Oneonta and was named to the 2023 SUNYAC Women’s Tennis All-Tournament team. The two will be advancing to the NCAA tournament with their team as they travel to Amherst, MA to take on St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Friday, May 5.

Coach of the Year – Rob Bruley, New Paltz

Bruley earns his ninth SUNYAC Women’s Tennis Coach of the Year honors in his 25th year as head coach for the Hawks. He led the 2022-23 women’s team to an undefeated season in SUNYAC play and is currently 12-4 overall. Bruley coached the Hawks to their eighth SUNYAC women’s tennis title, defeating Oneonta 5-0. The Hawks also earned an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III tournament making this Bruley’s and the Hawks’ sixth appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament.

2023 Women’s Tennis All-Conference Teams (PDF)