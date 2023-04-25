SYRACUSE, NY – The 2023 SUNYAC women’s tennis championship will take place Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, at the Binghamton Tennis Center.

The top-seeded New Paltz Hawks (7-0) will face No. 4 Geneseo (4-3) Friday at 1 p.m. while the second-seeded Oneonta Red Dragons (6-1) will take on No. 3 Cortland (4-2) at 4 p.m. The championship match is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. Full Bracket

Oneonta won its first-ever SUNYAC women’s tennis championship in 2022. New Paltz and Cortland are both playing to win the title for the eighth time overall while Geneseo looks to take its 12th SUNYAC trophy. SUNYAC women’s tennis history.

The championship will be streamed live and can be accessed HERE.

