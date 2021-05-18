OSWEGO – The following are the results of the Oswego High School Girls Varsity Lacrosse games May 14 and May 15.

May 14, 2021 game – Girls Varsity Lacrosse. Oswego v Jamesvill Dewitt

Score – Oswego: 2, JD: 18

“We got on the board first which is hard to do with a team like JD who has great draw control. Our defense was put to the test and I am very happy with how well we were able to contain a JD team that had a lot of shots in the game. There was a good 7 minute period near the end of the first half where we kept them to just 2 shots on net and no goals allowed. And then again in the second half we slowed their offense down. The girls had several good looks at scoring and several good shots on goal. We had the cutters moving in and out but could not put the ball in their stick tonight. We need to try and keep that defensive focus and keep that going.” – Coach Theodore Beers.

Highlights: Oswego v JD

Mia Ferro – 2 goals, 1 assist, ground ball, caused turnover, draw control

Isabella Koproski – 1 goal, 3 ground balls, 2 caused turnovers

Amelia Ratsley – assist, ground ball

Azalia Avery – ground ball

Mary Kate Cloonan – ground ball, caused turnover

Kylie Fritton – ground ball, 3 draw controls

Lauren Kingsley – 2 ground balls

Gianna Ruggio – ground ball

Kathleen WInchek – ground ball

Olivia Day – 9 saves

May 15, 2021 game – Girls Varsity Lacrosse. Oswego v Rome Free Academy

Score – Oswego: 2, RFA: 15

“RFA beat us to ground balls all day and never really allowed us to set up much. We did better on draw controls today than we did last night vs. JD. But we have to get to ground balls faster and be able to keep the ball in our sticks in the neutral zone. We had several good chances in the game against RFA and our defense again had several minutes where we were able to keep RFA shots to a minimum but we need to make more offensive end pushes in games. Proud of our defensive effort and both of our goalies today. We have a busy week next week where we are on the road both Tuesday and Thursday and then return home on saturday. We are hoping to start to gain some traction on the offensive end of the field with the last few weeks creeping in here.” – Coach Theodore Beers.

Highlights: Oswego v RFA

Mia Fierro – 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 ground balls, draw control

Madison Jones – goal, ground ball

Isabella Koprsoski – 2 ground balls, casued turnover

Julia Porter – ground ball

Amelia Ratsley – assist, ground ball

Kathleen Winchek – 2 ground balls

Olivia day – 2 saves

Hailey Gill – 5 saves

Records:

0 – 8 missing or outdated ad config



Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...