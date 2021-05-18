OSWEGO – The following are the results of the Oswego High School Girls Varsity Lacrosse games May 14 and May 15.
May 14, 2021 game – Girls Varsity Lacrosse. Oswego v Jamesvill Dewitt
Score – Oswego: 2, JD: 18
“We got on the board first which is hard to do with a team like JD who has great draw control. Our defense was put to the test and I am very happy with how well we were able to contain a JD team that had a lot of shots in the game. There was a good 7 minute period near the end of the first half where we kept them to just 2 shots on net and no goals allowed. And then again in the second half we slowed their offense down. The girls had several good looks at scoring and several good shots on goal. We had the cutters moving in and out but could not put the ball in their stick tonight. We need to try and keep that defensive focus and keep that going.” – Coach Theodore Beers.
Highlights: Oswego v JD
Mia Ferro – 2 goals, 1 assist, ground ball, caused turnover, draw control
Isabella Koproski – 1 goal, 3 ground balls, 2 caused turnovers
Amelia Ratsley – assist, ground ball
Azalia Avery – ground ball
Mary Kate Cloonan – ground ball, caused turnover
Kylie Fritton – ground ball, 3 draw controls
Lauren Kingsley – 2 ground balls
Gianna Ruggio – ground ball
Kathleen WInchek – ground ball
Olivia Day – 9 saves
May 15, 2021 game – Girls Varsity Lacrosse. Oswego v Rome Free Academy
Score – Oswego: 2, RFA: 15
Highlights: Oswego v RFA
Mia Fierro – 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 ground balls, draw control
Madison Jones – goal, ground ball
Isabella Koprsoski – 2 ground balls, casued turnover
Julia Porter – ground ball
Amelia Ratsley – assist, ground ball
Kathleen Winchek – 2 ground balls
Olivia day – 2 saves
Hailey Gill – 5 saves
Records:
