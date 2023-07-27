600 Modifieds Join Brewerton Speedway Action Packed Friday, July 28 Racing Program

BREWERTON, NY – This Friday, July 28, 600 Modifieds will be making their first ever visit to the Brewerton Speedway, adding to an already action-packed night of racing presented by Ontario Auto.

Racing on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ will feature the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks, and the 600 Modifieds.

The 600 Modifieds will follow Thunder Mountain Speedway rules and purse.

Adult G/A: $15

18 years old and younger: Free

Pit Passes

DIRTcar/IMCA Members: $35

Non-Members: $40

Pits Open at: 4:30 p.m.

Grandstands Open at: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps Begin: 6:10 p.m.

Racing Starts at: 7:00 p.m.

With point races ending Labor Day weekend to crown 2023, Track Champions points and wins are at a premium.

Top Five Division Point Standings.

Modifieds: 1. Tim Sears Jr. (418) 2. Larry Wight (372) 3. Chris Hile (368) 4. Ronnie Davis III (352) 5. Jimmy Phelps (344).

Sportsman: 1. Zach Sobotka (388) 2. Chris Hulsizer (360) 3. Richard Murtaugh (354) 4. Stephen Marshall (352) 5. Brandon Carvey (346).

Mod Lites: 1. Kyle Demo (270) 2. Mike Mullen (258) 3. Matt Kitts (247) 4. Joe Garafolo (240) 5. Zack Babcock (233).

Four-cylinder superstocks:1. Chris Bonoffski (390) 2. Colby Herzog (330) 3. Clayton Koch (314) 4. Nate Powers (288) 5. Anthony VanEpps (272).

The speedway would like to thank marketing partner and event sponsor Ontario Auto.

About Ontario Auto

Welcome to Ontario Auto! We are here to help put you down the road in your new to you Truck, SUV or car!!! Most of our inventory is hand selected from out of state and southern auctions by us personally to help you leave our lot with one of the cleanest vehicles in CNY!! Please stop down today at 99 US Route 11 Central Square, NY 13036 or Call us at 315-699-7998 . Any credit score welcome, we personally will spend hours on making your dream come true!

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.brewertonspeedway.com. Like speedway social media pages.

Brewerton Speedway is located at 60 US – 11, Central Square, NY.

