FULTON, NY – Excitement is building as camping opens in less than a week on Wednesday, September 28 to kick off one of the crown jewels in Northeast racing when the Fulton Speedway presents the 36th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend on Friday and Saturday, September 30 – October 1.

After the announcement of the new halfway break format for the Outlaw 200 for Modifieds, speedway marketing partner and longtime local motorsports’ supporter A to Z Contracting out of Phoenix, NY has stepped up with bonuses for the Modifieds and the Sportsman.

$500 halfway leader bonus of the Modified Outlaw 200

$250 bonus for the highest finishing Brewerton Speedway or Fulton Speedway regular in the Outlaw 200.

$250 Bonus for the highest finishing Brewerton Speedway or Fulton Speedway regular in the Industrial Tire of CNY DIRTcar Sportsman Fall Series Shootout 50

$250 in lap sponsorship for the Outlaw 200

A new twist for the 36th Annual Outlaw 200 is the 100-Lap halfway break will give drivers a choice to pit on the front straight or go the traditional way and go to their pit stall behind the wall.

Cars that make their way to the front stretch will line up in order on the track. Teams will be allowed one pit vehicle to bring the necessary supplies to fuel the car, adjust tire pressures, put on tear-offs, and anything they can do by hand. The only permitted tools are those necessary to access serviceable items, such as wheel covers and fuel fill covers. The advantage: drivers choosing to pit on the track will restart at the front of the field in order of how they were running at lap one hundred when the race resumes.

Those who choose to pit behind the wall will afford those teams the opportunity for unlimited work on their cars. Tires, gears, shock changes and other performance enhancements must be performed behind the wall in the 15-minute time limit. But, when the horn signals for cars to return to the track, those that pitted behind the wall will restart behind the cars that chose to pit on the track.

To aid in their on-track stops, each Modified team attempting to qualify for the Outlaw 200 will be permitted one ATV/Golf Cart for pit use on Saturday only.

To see everything Outlaw 200 Weekend for tickets, pit passes, camping rules, division registration, rules, and procedures, plus the weekend schedule, go to www.fultonspeedway.com. Once there, click on the Outlaw 200 tab at the top of the page.

36th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend Schedule

Wednesday, September 28

Camping lot opens for the weekend: 5:00 pm

No Pre-Sale Camping Permits. Camping Lots Assigned Upon Arrival. $75 for the weekend

Thursday, September 29

Early Hauler Parking: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Friday, September 30

• $1200-to-win DIRTcar Pro Stock Series (30 Laps)

• $500-to-winAmeriCU Credit Union IMCA STARS East Coast Nationals Mod Lite Championship (25 Laps)

• $500-to-win Mirabito Four-Cylinder Open (25 Laps)

• $500-to-win Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stock Open (25-Laps)

• E & V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship (20 Laps)

• 15-Lap Modified Qualifiers (Winners Earn 17th – 20th Place Starting Spots in Outlaw 200)

• Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout DIRTcar Series Heats (8-Laps) Consolations (10-Laps)

Early Hauler Parking: 9:00 am – 1:30 pm

Ticket Sales/Will Call: 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Pit Gate Opens: 2:00 pm

Grandstands Open: 4:30 pm

Hot Laps: 5:00 pm

Heat Races Begin: 6:30 pm

Adult GA – $30

Ages 6-18 GA – $10

Reserved – $35

Pits – $40

Saturday, October 1

• 36th Annual $20,000-to-win Outlaw 200 for Modifieds

• Last Chance Qualifiers & 50-Lap Industrial Tire of CNY DIRTcar Sportsman Series Shootout

Pit Gates Open: 1:00 pm

Grandstands Open: 2:00 pm

Heat Races Begin: 5:00 pm

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Championship: Approx. 8:00 pm

36th Annual Modified Outlaw 200: Approx. 8:30 pm

Adult GA – $40

Ages 6-18 GA – $15

Reserved – $45

Pits – $50

Print this entry

Like this: Like Loading...

Related