OSWEGO – Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series officials are proud to announce that Race Wrap Group will be among the list of series supporters in 2022.

The Race Wrap Group will see graphic design veterans Jim Reyer and Mark Van Luven join forces with Ashton Van Luven and Dan Marsden to offer superior racer wrap coverage and service to the racing industry this season.

Race Wrap Group will offer a free wrap to one team that supports the entire SBSCS schedule in 2022, with the winner coming at random during the season’s final event at Evans Mills Raceway Park on Saturday, September 17.

The overall SBSCS champion will also receive a $500 credit toward a new wrap, courtesy of Race Wrap Group. The Race Wrap Group addition will raise the series championship value to $1,500 this season.

A full schedule of five events is now complete for the 2022 edition of the Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series, starting with the series opener at Evans Mills Raceway Park on Saturday, May 14. More details can be found via the series Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SBSChampionshipSeries.

To learn more contact series promoter Dan Kapuscinski at (315) 708-7544 or email [email protected].

2022 Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series Schedule

Saturday, May 14 – Evans Mills, NY

‘Spring Fling’ at Evans Mills Raceway Park – $1,000 to win

Presented by UltimateQM.com

Friday, July 8 – Chemung, NY

Chemung Speedrome – $1,000 to win

Presented by Larkin Mowing

Sunday, September 4 – Oswego, NY

Small Block Super Classic at Oswego Speedway – $2,200 to win

Sunday, September 11 – Lancaster, NY

U.S. Open Weekend at Lancaster Speedway – $1,000 to win

Presented by MARDON

Saturday, September 17 – Evans Mills, NY

John Burr Memorial Classic at Evans Mills Raceway Park – $1,000 to win

Presented by Rt. 37 Building Supply

