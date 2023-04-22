All-Star Showcase: 410 Sprint, Big Block Modified Doubleheader To Open Weedsport Speedway On May 21

WEEDSPORT, NY – In just one month’s time, Weedsport Speedway will officially swing open its gates for the 2023 season featuring the Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprint Cars and the DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds for the All-Star Showcase on Sunday, May 21.

With a rainout in 2022, the last official visit by the All-Stars to Weedsport was June of 2019, with Danny Dietrich outrunning Danny Varin, Spencer Bayston, Cory Eliason and Greg Wilson to the checkered flag.

This year’s return should see a good mix of All-Star regulars and Pennsylvania standouts including Zeb Wise, Tyler Courtney, Cap Henry, Parker-Price Miller, Chris Windom, Hunter Schuerenberg and more.

Joining the 410 Sprints will be a stout field of Big Block Modifieds in search of a $4,000 pay day. The 50-lap affair for the Big Blocks will serve as a tune-up for the Super DIRTcar Series Heroes Remembered 100 on Sunday, May 28, paying $7,500 to the winner.

Fans can purchase tickets now via the Weedsport Speedway website at www.weedsportspeedway.com, under the Tickets tab.

Camping is already available for 2023 by visiting www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Hospitality suites are also now available for all events in 2023. Weedsport’s suites offer an unmatched experience, high above the racing surface, and provide a perfect setting for a group party or corporate night out. Call Weedsport Speedway’s main office at (315) 834-3067 for pricing and availability.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

