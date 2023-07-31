Amy Holland Holds Off Brewerton Speedway Best For First Ever Modified Win

BREWERTON, NY – Hollywood could not have scripted any better what happened in the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modified feature Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway.

Amy Holland is not only a Modified rookie, but also competes every Friday in a small block against the big blocks that feature seven drivers who are regulars on the Super DIRTcar Series.

Early in the 35-Lap Modified feature, Holland would have a close back and forth race with Sean Beardsley, who also had a small block under the hood, while the racing behind them was two and three wide, with the heavy hitters in the division looking for a way to the front of the field.

Holland ran the bottom groove of the speedway like she was on rails while trying to put distance between herself and the rest of the field and putting cars down a lap as the final laps started clicking off the lap counter.

When Holland was exiting turn four, coming down to the final lap, caution lights would come on. This would give the rest of the field a green, white checker shot to steal the win away from Holland.

Amy Holland got a great restart, hit her marks, and drove straight to victory lane for her first career Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified victory.

Other winners on Ontario Auto night were, Brandon Carvey (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Kyle Demo (AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites) Chris Bonoffski (Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks) Ryan Jordan (600 Modifieds).

Sean Beardsley and Amy Holland in small blocks would lead the Big Block Modified 35-Lap feature to the green, with Holland grabbing the early advantage and by lap five would be in a two-car breakaway at the front of the field by lap five.

With ten laps complete, Holland on the low side and Beardsley on the high side still showed the way out front as they started catching the back of the field. Jeff Taylor, Todd Root, and Larry Wight who started fourteenth we in a tight battle in the top-five.

Beardsley would take the lead on lap fourteen when a back marker slowed Holland’s momentum, exiting turn four.

Beardsley and Holland were still battling for the lead when the caution lights would come on lap sixteen, erasing the distance they built over the rest of the field.

The restart would see Holland retaking the lead before another quick yellow, slowing the race pace.

On lap twenty Holland would have a few cars lengths advantage over Beardsley with Wight, Taylor, and Root waiting for any mistake by the top two.

With tens laps remaining Holland drove out to the biggest lead of the race at almost a straightaway, you could have thrown a blanket over Beardsley, Chad Phelps, and Wight for in the top five.

Holland was exiting turn four with a comfortable lead for the white flag when the caution lights came on setting up a green, white, checker finish.

Amy Holland would get a great restart and was glued to the bottom of the speedway and went unchallenged for her first Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified victory in her rookie season. Chad Phelps, Larry Wight, defending track champion Chris Hile, and Todd Root completed the top-five.

Savannah Laflair would lead the opening two laps of the 25-Lap Sportsman feature when AJ Miller would take the lead on a restart.

On lap five you could have thrown a blanket over Miller, Richard Murtaugh, and Brandon Carvey in a tight fight for the lead.

A quick caution on lap nine and the restart would see Murtaugh take the lead, with Carvey moving into second.

With ten laps remaining, Murtaugh still showed the way out front with Carvey in his tire tracks, while AJ Miller, Rich Townsend, and Zach Sobotka battled for third through fifth.

A yellow on lap 21 would set up a dash to the checkers. The top five on the restart were Murtaugh, Carvey, Townsend, Sobotka, and Brett Sears.

When the race went back to green, Richard Murtaugh was glued to the bottom groove, with Carvey glued to his back bumper. On the final lap exiting turn two, Murtaugh left just enough room between his car and the infield tire for Brandon Carvey to get by for his third win of the season. Zach Sobotka, Richard Townsend, and Brett Sears finished third through fifth.

The 20-Lap AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lite feature would see Tom Mackey, Zack Babcock and Joe Isabell all leading laps. Kyle Demo who started in eleventh was able to make the top side of the speedway work for him as he would drive by Joe Isabell who led the majority of the feature on lap eighteen and go on to his fourth win in 2023. Zack Babcock, Joe Isabell, Mike Mullen, and Matt Kitts completed the top five.

Alexandra Parker, Jacob Dupra, and Nate Powers all led early laps in the 15-Lap Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stock feature. Chris Bonoffski would take the lead and never look back for his sixth win of the year. Nate Powers, Justin Guyle, Colby Herzog, and Alexandra Parker finished second through fifth.

The 600 Modifieds brought an impressive 20-Cars to their first ever visit to the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon. Ryan Jordan raced to the 20-Lap feature win. Samuel Hubbard, Tyler Talda, Doug Windhausen, and Ali Scutt finished second through fifth.

This coming Friday, August 4 will start the final month of the 2023 points season.

On the race card presented by Ehrlich Pest Control will be the Power-Four race program featuring the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks.

