Brewerton Speedway 2021 Returns To Racing This Friday

BREWERTON, NY – There is an excitement in the air between fans and race teams that racing returns this Friday, May 7 after the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ sat silent in 2020 because of the COVID 19 pandemic.

On the card presented by Ehrlich Pest Control will be the staple Tracey Road Equipment DIRTCar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and Fleet Repair 4-Cylinders.

Central New York’s Friday Night Home for Big Block Modifieds will again see a stellar line-up in the pit area. Top Super DIRTcar Series Platinum Stars Jimmy Phelps, Billy Decker, Larry Wight and Chris Hile lead an all-star cast on one of the Northeast’s most challenging ovals.

With the solid growth of the DIRTcar 358-Modifed class in central New York, Speedway management is pleased to offer extra money for 358-Modifieds that join the Brewerton Modified field. Each week, the three top finishing 358-Modifieds will receive $300, $200 and $100 respectively in addition to their base purse.

Adult grandstand admission will be $15 with everyone 18 years and under admitted free. Pit admission is $35. Grandstands will open at 5:30 pm with racing at 7:30 pm.

The Brewerton Speedway would like to welcome back marketing partner Ehrlich Pest Control who keeps the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways pest free. Ehrlich offers fast, responsive service. Their effective, customized pest control solutions include Fumigation, Bed Bug Control, and Termite Control and more – all provided by local offices throughout the east coast from Connecticut to Florida. To find your local office for your business or residence go to www.jcehrlich.com or call 1-866-845-5421. As always, remember to support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6096 or [email protected]. For all the latest news, go to www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

*Press release by Dave Medler

