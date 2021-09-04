BREWERTON, NY – The 87 Speed Championship Night at Brewerton Speedway last night, September 3, results are as follows.
(Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds 35 Laps) – CHRIS HILE, Pat Ward, Larry Wight, Jimmy Phelps, Billy Decker, Tyler Trump, Tom Sears Jr., Gil Tegg, Jim Witko, Joe August, Kevin Root, Chad Phelps, Nick Krause, Jeff Taylor, Andrew Ferguson, Tim Sears Jr., Ron Davis III, Marcus Dinkins, Tim Murphy.
(DIRTcar 358 Modified Bonus – $300. $200. $100) – Gil Tegg, Nick Krause, Andrew Ferguson.
(2021 Modified Track Champion) – Jimmy Phelps
(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman 25 Laps) – ZACH SOBOTKA, Max Hill, JJ Courcy. Chris Mackey, Robert Gage, Mike Button, Earl Rudy, Jeff Prentice, Richard Murtaugh, Amy Holland, Quinn Wallis, Tyler Murray, Matt Caprara, Tony Finch II, Jacob Dupra, Brandon Carvey, Matt Kitts, Torrey Stoughtenger, Bailey Groves, Dan Keyes, Mike Root, Jason Breezee, Jake Petit, Dale Caswell, Riley Rogala, Alan Fink, Buddy Leathley, Joey Buonagurio.
(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Richard Murtaugh
(BNEL Excavating Bonus) – Quinn Wallis
(Mike Payne & MP Delivery $100 7th Place Bonus) – Earl Rudy
(2021 Sportsman Track Champion) – Zach Sobotka
(AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites 20 Laps) – KYLE DEMO, Justin Williams, Clayton Brewer, Doug Williams, Mike Mullen, Tom Mackey, Joe Garafolo, Brad Harris, Hunter Lawton, Tucker Halliday, Roger Olschewske, Joel Moller, Kelly Skinner, Sam Usborne.
(2021 Mod Lite Track Champion) – Justin Williams
(Empire Super Sprints 25 Laps) – LARRY WIGHT, Paulie Colagiovanni, Danny Varin, Matt Tanner, Shawn Donath, Tommy Wickham, Davie Franek, Jonathan Preston, Billy VanInwegan, Jason Barney, Jeff Cook, Jake Karklin, Tyler Cartier, Chuck Hebing, Joe Trenca, Mike Stelter, Scott Holcomb, Keith Granholm, Lacey Hanson, Dylan Swiernik, Chad Miller, Kelly Hebing, Jared Zimbardi, Denny Peebles, Sam Reakes IV.