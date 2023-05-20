BREWERTON, NY – Following are Brewerton Speedways Burdick Ford Night May 19 results:
Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1 (Results): 1-Wight.L 2-Davis.R(III) 3-Sears.Tim(Jr) 4-Hile.C 5-Sears.Tom(Jr) 6-Phelps.C 7-Caprara.M 8-Smith.D 9-Gill.J 10-Payne.Z 11-Holland.A 12-Fink.A 13-Zacharias.D 14-McLaughlin.M 15-Mackey.C 16-Hill.M 17-Witko.J(Jr) 18-Krause.N 19-Trump.T 20-Podsiadlo.D 21-Taylor.J 22-Roberts.A 23-Landers.J 24-Root.T 25-Dinkins.M 26-Phelps.J 27-Beardsley.S 28-Parkhurst.J 29-Ferguson.A 30-Harris.T
DIRTcar 358 Feature Bonus: 1. $300. 2. $200. 3. $100: Amy Holland, Alan Fink, Chris Mackey
Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds B- Main 6Q – (12 Laps): 1-McLaughlin.M 2-Smith.D 3-Sears.T(Jr) 4-Zacharias.D 5-Fink.A 6-Parkhurst.J 7-Mackey.C 8-Holland.A 9-Harris.T 10-Witko.J(Jr) 11-Podsiadlo.D 12-Landers.J 13-Prentice.J
DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (25 Laps): 1 (Results): 1-Carvey.B 2-Manitta.C 3-Sobotka.Z 4-Finch.T(II) 5-Sears.B 6-Murtaugh.R 7-Hulsizer.C 8-Wahdan.D 9-Marshall.S 10-Brewer.C(III) 11-Devendorf.K 12-Rogala.R 13-Miller.A 14-Rudy.E 15-Corcoran.T 16-Root.M 17-Leathley.B 18-Hollenbeck.H 19-Button.M 20-Dupra.J 21-Hayes.B 22-Dolbear.R 23-Parkhurst Jr..J
NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Bonus: Stephen Marshall
AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites – (25 Laps): 1-Demo.K 2-Babcock.Z 3-Mullen.M 4-Mackey.T 5-Harris.B 6-Kitts.M 7-Moller.J 8-Olschewske.R(Jr) 9-Malbouf.J 10-Skinner.K 11-Isabell.J 12-Gloska.M 13-Garafolo.J 14-Garafolo.N 15-Zack.G
Mirabito Four-Cylinders – (15 Laps): 1 (Results): 1-Bonoffski.C 2-Valade.D 3-Herzog.C 4-Petrie.Z 5-VanEpps.A 6-Powers.N 7-Koch.C 8-Parker.A 9-Rider.D(Jr) 10-VanEpps.W 11-VanEpps.D 12-Burdick.S 13-Inman.E 14-Valade.C 15-Mackey.K 16-Burdick.E
