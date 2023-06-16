Brewerton Speedway June 16 Racing Canceled: Fulton Speedway June 17 Full Race Card Plus Crazy Chain Race

BREWERTON, NY – Unfortunately, Mother Nature was not a race fan with wet weather moving in over the area having Brewerton Speedway officials cancel Friday, June 16 racing.

Racing will return to Brewerton Speedway on Friday, June 23 when NAPA Auto Parts will present the fastest, family affordable fun in CNY on a Friday night.

The racing program will feature the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Mirabito Four-Cylinder Super Stocks.

The lightning quick 600 Modifieds will be making their debut at the speedway June 23.

The DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman will be racing for two big prizes. The DIRTcar Sportsman Series Central Region, plus a coveted starting spot in the Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman shootout 50 as part of the 37th Annual Milton Cat Outlaw 200 Weekend on Thursday-Saturday, September 28-29-30.

Make your plans to kick off the fourth of July weekend at the Brewerton Speedway when the Empire Super Sprints invade the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ for ESS Speedweek in two-weeks on Friday, June 30. The Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, and AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites will also be in action.

You can still get your need for speed at the sister track Fulton Speedway tomorrow, Saturday, June 17.

On the race card presented by NAPA Auto Parts and RFH’s Hideaway will be the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks.

After the high-speed racing, get set for the debut of the insanity and chaos of the Crazy Chain Race. Watch as teams of two cars chained together try to navigate their way around the Fulton ‘Highbanks’ and be the last team standing, collecting the $1,000-top-prize.

June 17 Admission:

Adult G/A: $20

18 Years & Under: Free

Pit Passes:

DIRTcar Member: $35

Non-Member: $40

Pits Open: 4:00 p.m.

Grandstands Open: 5:00 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:00 p.m.

Racing Begins: 7:00 p.m.

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, go to www.brewertonspeedway.com. and like the speedway social media pages.

Brewerton Speedway is located at 60 US – 11, Central Square, NY.

