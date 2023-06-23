Brewerton Speedway June 23 Racing Canceled: Big Block Modifieds And ESS Speedweek Friday, June 30

BREWERTON, NY – With the high probability of evening showers and thunderstorms, Brewerton Speedway June 24 racing is canceled.

Racing will return on Friday, June 30 with a high-speed, side-by-side racing show.

The methanol breathing, winged warriors Empire Super Sprints Speedweek will do battle on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’. Joining ESS will be the 800 horsepower Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites. The Four-Cylinders have the night off.

June 30 admission:

Adult G/A: $25

18 Years & Younger: Free

Pit Admission:

DIRTcar/ESS/IMCA Member: $40

Non-Member: $45

Pits Open: 4:30 p.m.

Grandstands Open: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 5:50 p.m.

Racing Starts: 7:00 p.m.

Camping is free. Please follow the camping signs along the tree line. Speedway management only asks you to please clean up your area before you leave.

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Brewerton Speedway is located at 60 US – 11, Central Square, NY

Brewerton Speedway is located at 60 US Route 11, Central Square, NY.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...