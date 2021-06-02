BREWERTON, NY – This Friday, June 4 is one of the fan favorites on the racing calendar when Thompson & Johnson Equipment Company presents high speed thrills racing plus family autograph night at the Brewerton Speedway.

Racing on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ is the thunder from the 800 horsepower Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and the Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders.

Each week, the three top finishing 358-Modifieds will receive $300, $200 and $100 respectively in addition to their base purse in the Modified feature.

During intermission fans of all ages will be able to go trackside to get up close to all the cars, meet their favorite drivers for photos, autographs and driver giveaways.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Pit admission is $35. Grandstands open at 5:30 pm with racing starting at 7:30 pm.

Top-Five Point Standings.

Modifieds – 91. Billy Decker (110) 98H. Jimmy Phelps (108) 99L. Larry Wight (104) 83X. Tim Sears Jr. (100) 5H. Chris Hile (96).

Sportsman – 3. Chris Mackey (112) 8. Alan Fink (112) 5. Amy Holland (106) 38. Zach Sobotka (104) 7z. Zach Payne (88).

Mod Lites – 06. Mike Mullen (77) 55. Joe Garafolo (76) 61. Hunter Lawton (74) 22. Kyle Demo (74) 10w. Justin Williams (73).

4-Cylinders – 17. Chuck Powelczyk (120) 5m. Damien Bechler (104) 18R. Jamie Radley (104) 77x. Brian Evenden (100) 21w. Quinn Wallis (94).

The Speedway would like to welcome back marketing partner Thompson & Johnson Equipment Co. Inc.

Since 1954, Thompson & Johnson Equipment Co., Inc. has been providing new and used forklift and material handling equipment solutions from some of the top brands like Cascade, CLARK, Crown, Hoist, Sellick and Toyota to its customers from our Upstate New York locations in East Syracuse, Binghamton, Albany and Horseheads / Elmira, NY. We began to partner with customers long before it was in vogue.

From its humble beginnings, Thompson & Johnson grew rapidly, and by the 1970s was operating out of a 19,000 sq. ft. facility on ten acres of land in East Syracuse, New York. Today, the main facility stands at 45,000 sq. ft. with a 12,000 sq. ft. warehouse. In addition, three branches have been established in Elmira, Binghamton and Albany, New York, expanding Thompson & Johnson’s reach beyond the central area of the state into eastern New York, western Vermont and Massachusetts, and northeastern Pennsylvania.

Thompson & Johnson has more than 1,000 customers, primarily in warehousing, distribution and manufacturing, ranging in size from large, national chains to local businesses. Thompson & Johnson is approaching $40 million as a full-service material handling company with 142 employees whose average tenure is 11 years.

To see all the services Thompson & Johnson has to offer go to www.thompsonandjohnson.com or call 877-460-9186. Remember to support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. To see what is happening go to www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...