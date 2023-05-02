BREWERTON, NY – Recent rains and forecast for more has led to the cancelation of Brewerton Speedway Tuesday, May 2 Test & Tune.

All systems are go for the highly anticipated season opener at the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ this Friday, May 5 presented by Sterling Lubricants.

On the high speed, side by side racing program will be the ground pounding, 800 horsepower, Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Mirabito Four-Cylinders.

Adult G/A: $15

18 years & Under: Free.

Pits All Ages:

DIRTcar & IMCA Members: $35.

Non-Members: $40

Pits open: 4:30 p.m.

Grandstands: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:10 p.m.

Racing Starts: 7:00 p.m.

The Brewerton Speedway is located at 60 US – 11, Central Square, NY.

Any questions you might have and for sponsorship and marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...