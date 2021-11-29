Burger Masonry Continues Partnership With Oswego Speedway’s Flack Racing

OSWEGO – Flack Racing is proud to welcome back longtime partner, Burger Masonry, for the upcoming 2022 Pathfinder Bank Small Block Super season at Oswego Speedway.

The Flack Racing No. 23 Small Block Super will again sport Burger Masonry on its side for the weekly campaign at Oswego, as well as over the course of the newly developed Small Block Super Championship Series.

“Burger Masonry has been with us since I started racing in 2018,” said Flack Racing team owner, Stephen Flack. “They’re huge supporters and we look forward to another summer with them in 2022.”

Proudly serving Oswego County for three generations, Burger Masonry is the best in central New York for decorative stamp concrete and can do anything from foundations to retaining walls. If you need a walkway, or are ready for a beautiful outdoor living space, Burger Masonry will make your patio the focal part of your yard.

For more information contact Burger Masonry at (315) 532-0691.

The Flack Racing team will return to Oswego Speedway in 2022 with its No. 23 Hedger Fabrication Small Block Super chassis, powered by Donath Motor Worx, after winning four Oswego Speedway main events and the track title in 2021 with driver, Dan Kapuscinski.

The 2022 Oswego Speedway schedule is now available at www.oswegospeedway.com. The Pathfinder Bank Small Block Super season will open on Saturday, May 28 with the Tony White Memorial, which was won in 2021 by the Flack Racing team and driver, Kapuscinski.

Flack Racing Partners: Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, Burger Construction, Burger Masonry, Cooper Custom Canvas, Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions, Donath Motor Worx, Stephen Gioia’s Farmers Insurance, Hedger Fabrication, Infinit Technology Solutions, Mohawk Northeast, Oscar Roofing, Premiere Landscaping

