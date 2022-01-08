OSWEGO – The Small Block Super Championship Series is proud to announce another new venue for 2022, with a trip to the southern tier’s Chemung Speedrome inked for Friday, July 8.

The Small Block Super Championship Series, formerly known as the Oswego Speedway SBS Traveling Series, features the cars and drivers of the Small Block Super division, which has been a mainstay at Oswego Speedway since 1992.

Chemung will join Lancaster Speedway and Oswego Speedway as SBSCS facilities booked so far for 2022, and will also pay a minimum of $1,000 to the feature winner.

“Getting our cars to venues outside of the Oswego area is vital for the growth of the division and key to promoting the racing we put on at Oswego on Saturday nights,” said Small Block Super Championship Series promoter, Dan Kapuscinski. “Chemung’s Ray Hodge has been great to work with and we look forward to bringing our action to the Drome in July and adding our series the list of divisions that have competed at the historic facility since 1951.”

Originally built as a ¼ mile dirt track by the famed Bodine family in 1951, the Speedrome was eventually paved, but closed by 1978. After current ownership purchased the track in 1985, it was rebuilt beginning in 1997 and reopened in 2000 in its current 3/8 mile paved configuration.

The Drome now features TV quality Musco lighting, a 3,000 seat main grandstand, a 28-stall paved pit lane and is situated over 38 acres of land.

Located at 605 Wyncoop Creek Rd. in Chemung, the Drome has hosted a number of traveling series through the years including the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, the ISMA Supermodifieds, the Race of Champions Modified Tour and the USAR Hooters Pro Cup Series.

To learn more about Chemung Speedrome visit the track’s official website at www.chemung-speedrome.com.

The full Small Block Super Championship Series schedule is nearing completion, with an announcement scheduled in the coming weeks. Chemung’s Friday, July 8 date joins Lancaster Speedway’s Sunday, September 11 event as well as Budweiser International Classic Weekend at Oswego Speedway on Labor Day Weekend.

The Sunday, September 4 running of the Bud Light SBS Classic 75 will count toward the SBSCS crown, awarding double points and a minimum of $2,200 to win.

To learn more contact series promoter Dan Kapuscinski at (315) 708-7544 or email [email protected].

