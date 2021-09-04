Chris Hile Wins Third Brewerton Speedway Modified Feature, Jimmy Phelps Track Champion

By Dave Medler

BREWERTON, NY – Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway was for honoring Harvey Fink who passed away during the week. A big crowd witnessed great racing plus track titles that took until the final night of weekly racing to decide division champions in the Modifieds and Sportsman.

Harvey fink was smiling down on the speedway that he and his family built into a must-see Friday night powerhouse in Northeast Motorsports.

The 35-lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modified feature would see Chris Hile pass Pat Ward for the lead on lap 17. Once out front Hile was never seriously challenged the rest of the way for his third popular win of the season. With his victory Hile finished third in the point standings.

Jimmy Phelps came into the night 10 points ahead of Larry Wight in the battle for the Modified track championship. After 35 hard fought laps, Wight finished third and Phelps fourth. After all the points were calculated Jimmy Phelps was crowned track champion by a slim 8 points.

Other winners on 87 Speed Night were, Zach Sobotka (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Kyle Demo (AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites) Larry Wight (Empire Super Sprints).

2021 Track Champions. Jimmy Phelps (Modifieds) Zach Sobotka (Sportsman) Justin Williams (Sportsman) Chuck Powelczyk (4-Cylinders).

Gil Tegg in his small block would lead the opening 3 laps of the 35-lap Modified feature before Pat Ward blasted into the lead on a caution and restart.

With 10 laps on the scoring tower, Ward opened a half a straightaway lead over seventh place starter Chris Hile with Billy Decker, Tegg and Tim Sears Jr. racing for third through fifth.

Ward and Hile were in a two-car breakaway at the front on lap 15 with Decker, Larry Wight who started 14th battling for the track title, and Tegg showing in the top-five.

After dogging Ward for several laps, Hile was hammer down on the topside of the speedway taking the lead on lap 17.

The yellow would wave on lap 27 evaporating Hile’s three-second lead setting up a 9-lap battle for the win and the track championship.

Over the final laps there was no stopping Chris Hile as he would outrun Pat Ward to the checkers. Larry Wight would finish third, Jimmy Phelps fourth, and Billy Decker fifth.

After a season of slugging, it out with weekly battles, Jimmy Phelps would win the 2021 Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modified Championship by 8 points.

Zach Sobotka, Alan Fink, and Amy Holland were separated by a very slim 8 points at the top of DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman Championship battle. In the 25-lap feature they would be lined up behind each other in the 11th, 13th, and 15th starting spots.

Disaster would strike Fink on lap 2 when he spun and then got collected by another competitor, contact ended Fink’s night and championship hopes.

Robert Gage would lead the opening 3 laps of the feature until a yellow when Max Hill drove into the top-spot on the restart.

A caution and restart on lap 9 would see Zach Sobotka move into second and then setting his sights on Hill with his destiny in his own hands for the title. After a tight battle with Hill for several laps, Sobotka went to the high side of the speedway making the winning and track championship pass on lap 14. Rookie Max Hill, JJ Courcy, Chris Mackey, and early leader Robert Gage finished second through fifth.

The 20-lap AmeriCU Mod Lites feature would see Doug Williams lead the opening 5 laps when the yellow would slow the action. On the restart Kyle Demo would go from third to lead on the restart and would never look back for his second win of the year. Track Champion Justin Williams, Clayton Brewer, Doug Williams, and Mike Mullen completed the top-five.

Larry Wight, after qualifying, took advantage of his front row starting spot as he would dominate the 25-lap Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints A-Main winning by 3.2 seconds over Paulie Colagiovanni. Danny Varin, Matt Tanner, and Shawn Donath finished third through fifth.

The weekly racing might be over, but racing will return in October for a two-event festival of speed during NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week XLIX.

On Tuesday, October 5th will be the rescheduled from August Demon 100 paying $10,000-to-win Super DIRTcar Series plus the $1,000-to-win DIRTcar Pro Stocks.

Just two days later will be one of the historically best races of Super DIRT Week with the 28th Annual Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hurricane DIRTcar 358 Modified Series plus the DIRTcar Sportsman Fall Championship Series presented by St. Lawrence Radiology.

Pre-sale Tuesday, October 5th Demon 100 SDS are only available from DIRTcar by clicking on the following link. 2021 Brewerton Reserved – MyProVenue™ (tickets.com).

Pre-sale Thursday, October 7th Hurricane tickets will be available soon on the Brewerton Speedway website.

Any questions you might have and for 2022 marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For the latest news visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway Social Media pages.

87 Speed Championship Night September 3 Results

(Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds 35 Laps) – CHRIS HILE, Pat Ward, Larry Wight, Jimmy Phelps, Billy Decker, Tyler Trump, Tom Sears Jr., Gil Tegg, Jim Witko, Joe August, Kevin Root, Chad Phelps, Nick Krause, Jeff Taylor, Andrew Ferguson, Tim Sears Jr., Ron Davis III, Marcus Dinkins, Tim Murphy.

(DIRTcar 358 Modified Bonus – $300. $200. $100) – Gil Tegg, Nick Krause, Andrew Ferguson.

(2021 Modified Track Champion) – Jimmy Phelps

(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman 25 Laps) – ZACH SOBOTKA, Max Hill, JJ Courcy. Chris Mackey, Robert Gage, Mike Button, Earl Rudy, Jeff Prentice, Richard Murtaugh, Amy Holland, Quinn Wallis, Tyler Murray, Matt Caprara, Tony Finch II, Jacob Dupra, Brandon Carvey, Matt Kitts, Torrey Stoughtenger, Bailey Groves, Dan Keyes, Mike Root, Jason Breezee, Jake Petit, Dale Caswell, Riley Rogala, Alan Fink, Buddy Leathley, Joey Buonagurio.

(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Richard Murtaugh

(BNEL Excavating Bonus) – Quinn Wallis

(Mike Payne & MP Delivery $100 7th Place Bonus) – Earl Rudy

(2021 Sportsman Track Champion) – Zach Sobotka

(AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites 20 Laps) – KYLE DEMO, Justin Williams, Clayton Brewer, Doug Williams, Mike Mullen, Tom Mackey, Joe Garafolo, Brad Harris, Hunter Lawton, Tucker Halliday, Roger Olschewske, Joel Moller, Kelly Skinner, Sam Usborne.

(2021 Mod Lite Track Champion) – Justin Williams

(Empire Super Sprints 25 Laps) – LARRY WIGHT, Paulie Colagiovanni, Danny Varin, Matt Tanner, Shawn Donath, Tommy Wickham, Davie Franek, Jonathan Preston, Billy VanInwegan, Jason Barney, Jeff Cook, Jake Karklin, Tyler Cartier, Chuck Hebing, Joe Trenca, Mike Stelter, Scott Holcomb, Keith Granholm, Lacey Hanson, Dylan Swiernik, Chad Miller, Kelly Hebing, Jared Zimbardi, Denny Peebles, Sam Reakes IV.

