CME Electrical Supply Returns To Top Quality Motorsports In 2022

OSWEGO – Top Quality Motorsports is pleased to announce the return of CME Electrical Supply to the side of its 350-Supermodifieds for the 2022 Oswego Speedway racing season.

Located at 96 Durbin Rd. in Hannibal, New York, CME Electrical Supply is family owned and operated and proud to carry over 30 years of experience in electrical work, inspections, emergency services and incident protection.

CME provides all needs in both residential and commercial electrical services. Whether it is simple outlet relocations, renovations to full industrial service installs, or whole-house generators; CME’s consultation and service groups provide the information and expertise to plan, coordinate and complete any task.

“All of us at Top Quality Motorsports are excited to welcome back Chris and Michelle Emmons to our team,” said Top Quality Motorsports team owner, Michael Barbera. “CME Electrical Supply is not just an electrical store. They offer many other services including UPS shipping and chainsaw sales and service. Chris and I have known each other for many years and we value not only his partnership with our team, but his great friendship as well.”

To learn more about CME Electrical Supply, including their indoor/outdoor heating services, visit them online at www.cmeelectrical.com or call (315) 564-3073.

Top Quality Motorsports will once again field two 350-Supermodifieds during the 2022 season at Oswego Speedway.

The team’s No. 45 machine will be piloted weekly by Supermodified veteran, Brian Sobus. A two-time Small Block Super feature winner, Sobus scored a Top 5 and two Top 10’s in limited regular season starts last year, while also qualifying third fastest and finishing fourth in the 350-Supermodified Classic at Oswego.

While Sobus will compete weekly in the No. 45, Top Quality Motorsports will also run its No. 75 machine on occasion, as a second entry, with drivers to be determined.

For more information visit Oswego Speedway online at www.oswegospeedway.com. Oswego Speedway can also be found on Facebook or followed on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...