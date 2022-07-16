WEEDSPORT, NY – The second round of Weedsport Kartway’s Thursday Night Thunder Series featured the All-Star Shootout with former Octoberfest champion Dan Marsden standing tall with a sweep of the night’s Clone Light and Clone Heavy main events.

Driving the No. 81, Marsden’s two victories now make him the all-time senior kart victor at Weedsport with 11 feature wins, ahead of Jared John and Nick McGill.

Marsden charged from toward the rear of the field in each feature go, topping Seth Whitney and Owen Bird in Clone Heavy while beating out Whitney, yet again, and Sabrina Palmer in Clone Light. David Hackett Jr. and Chris Natoli filled the top five finishers in Heavy with Hackett and Tanner Emmons as the top five runners in Light.

For the second race in a row, Chance Weaver proved the driver to beat in Clone Super Heavy. Weaver’s No. 45 topped former feature winners Justin Pier and Logan Winn on the night.

Young Luke Holmes continued his winning ways on the season in Jr. Red Clone, collecting his fourth win of the year in the No. 8. Holmes outlasted Derek Bird and Mason Simmons for the victory.

Jr. Green Clone featured a back and forth battle between Levi Herriven and Addisyn Roger. Herriven would eventually prevail for his 12th career Weedsport win with Roger and Tyler Herzog filling the field.

Nigel Pendykoski once again swept the night in Jr. Blue Clone and Jr. Unrestricted. Pendykoski dominated Blue Clone over Dominic Hugg and Riley Begy and then took advantage of a spin by Casey Pietrzak to win Unrestricted over Pietrzak and Owen Heath.

Jr. Purple Clone was a runaway for Parker Allen, who drove to his 9th career Weedsport win in the No. 20. Allen topped Savannah Simmons and Billy Whittaker in the 15-lap main event.

Weedsport Kartway returns to action for the third round of Thursday Night Thunder on Thursday, August 25 with the running of the Summer Championship.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

Weedsport Kartway

Weedsport, NY

All-Star Shootout

Thursday, July 14

Box Score (55 Entries)

Jr. Red Clone

Heat #1 (6-laps): 1. 42 – Liam Pakenham, 2. 98 – Mason Simmons, 3. 77J – James Kreidler

Heat #2 (6-laps): 1. 8 – Luke Holmes, 2. 44 – Derek Bird, 3. 60 – Bryson Gill

Feature (15-laps): 1. 8 – LUKE HOLMES, 2. 44 – Derek Bird, 3. 98 – Mason Simmons, 4. 60 – Bryson Gill, 5. 42 – Liam Pakenham, 6. 77J – James Kreidler

Clone Heavy

Heat #1 (8-laps): 1. 82 – David Hackett, 2. 12 – Owen Bird, 3. 505 – Seth Whitney, 4. 13 – Nick McGill, 5. 51 – Kyle Weeks, 6. 88 – Kyle Hulsizer

Heat #2 (8-laps): 1. 22T – Tanner Emmons, 2. 33 – Chris Natoli, 3. 98 – Tyler Thompson, 4. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 5. 81 – Dan Marsden, 6. 545 – Adam Collins

Feature (20-laps): 1. 81 – DAN MARSDEN, 2. 505 – Seth Whitney, 3. 12 – Owen Bird, 4. 82 – David Hackett, 5. 33 – Chris Natoli, 6. 13 – Nick McGill, 7. 98 – Tyler Thompson, 8. 51 – Kyle Weeks, 9. 88 – Kyle Hulsizer, 10. 22T – Tanner Emmons, 11. 545 – Adam Collins, 12. 24 – Thomas Montgomery

Jr. Green Clone

Heat #1 (6-laps): 1. 9 – Addisyn Roger, 2. 20 – Levi Herriven, 3. 382 – Tyler Herzog

Feature (15-laps): 1. 20 – LEVI HERRIVEN, 2. 9 – Addisyn Roger, 3. 382 – Tyler Herzog

Jr. Blue Clone

Heat #1 (6-laps): 1. 78 – Nigel Pendykoski, 2. 17 – Dominic Hugg, 3. 10R – Riley Begy

Feature (15-laps): 1. 78 – NIGEL PENDYKOSKI, 2. 17 – Dominic Hugg, 3. 10R – Riley Begy

Clone Super Heavy

Heat #1 (8-laps): 1. 00 – Justin Pier, 2. 45 – Chance Weaver, 3. 4W – Logan Winn

Feature (20-laps): 1. 45 – CHANCE WEAVER, 2. 4W – Logan Winn, 3. 00 – Justin Pier

Jr. Purple Clone

Heat #1 (6-laps): 1. 20 – Parker Allen, 2. 109 – Billy Whittaker, 3. 99T – Timmy Axton, 4. 31 – Cody Stebbins, 5. 98 – Savannah Simmons

Feature (15-laps): 1. 20 – PARKER ALLEN, 2. 98 – Savannah Simmons, 3. 109 – Billy Whittaker, 4. 31 – Cody Stebbins, 5. 99T – Timmy Axton

Jr. Unrestricted

Heat #1 (6-laps): 1. 78 – Nigel Pendykoski, 2. 54 – Casey Pietrzak, 3. 83 – Owen Heath, 4. 13 – William Young, 5. 8RY – Rylynn Bain, 6. 10R – Riley Begy, 7. 96 – Brian Kline

Feature (15-laps): 1. 78 – NIGEL PENDYKOSKI, 2. 54 – Casey Pietrzak, 3. 83 – Owen Heath, 4. 13 – William Young, 5. 8RY – Rylynn Bain, 6. 96 – Brian Kline, 7. 10R – Riley Begy

Clone Light

Heat #1 (8-laps): 1. 22T – Tanner Emmons, 2. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 3. 14 – Brittney Hackett, 4. 51 – Kyle Weeks, 5. 10D – Dylan Begy, 6. 88H – Chris Hulsizer

Heat #2 (8-laps): 1. 82 – David Hackett, 2. 33 – Chris Natoli, 3. 81 – Dan Marsden, 4. 11 – Devin McGill, 5. 61 – Jermey Shelley

Heat #3 (8-laps): 1. 505 – Seth Whitney, 2. 87 – Sabrina Palmer, 3. 98 – Tyler Thompson, 4. 47 – Matt Matteson, 5. 7K – Anthony Scott

Feature (20-laps): 1. 81 – DAN MARSDEN, 2. 505 – Seth Whitney, 3. 87 – Sabrina Palmer, 4. 82 – David Hackett, 5. 22T – Tanner Emmons, 6. 33 – Chris Natoli, 7. 11 – Devin McGill, 8. 47 – Matt Matteson, 9. 14 – Brittney Hackett, 10. 51 – Kyle Weeks, 11. 10D – Dylan Begy, 12. 88H – Chris Hulsizer, 13. 61 – Jermey Shelley, 14. 98 – Tyler Thompson, 15. 7K – Anthony Scott, 16. 24 – Thomas Montgomery

