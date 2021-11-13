Dave London Memorial Returns To Oswego Classic Weekend As DLM Super Stock Special

OSWEGO – The Dave London Memorial is set to return to Oswego Speedway’s Classic Weekend on Friday, September 2 and for the first time since 2012, DLM XIV will contend as a DLM Super Stock event.

After running as a DLM special from 2007 to 2012, the Dave London Memorial joined the New York Super Stocks at Spencer Speedway beginning in 2013, enjoying an amazing and successful relationship all the way through the most recent DLM held at Oswego Speedway in 2021.

Over eight events, the partnership between the DLM and NYSS helped to foster an effective rules package and tech enforcement, while producing 40 plus car fields over the course of the last several years.

Prior to this year’s event, it was decided that the 2021 DLM would be the final sanctioned by the NYSS.

“We cannot begin to express the gratitude, humbleness and pure appreciation we have for the New York Super Stocks,” said Dave London Memorial Promoter, Jody London. “They have helped to look after dad’s event with care, respect and integrity for the past eight years. They took a once struggling division to an average of 24 cars in 2021. Their dedication and sacrifice can never and will never be discredited.”

With that, the Dave London Memorial will come full circle in 2022, returning to its roots.

“We are excited to see everyone back at Oswego Speedway for the third DLM at the Steel Palace during Classic Weekend,” said London. “While our event will return as a DLM special, GTR Promotions will continue its media partnership with NYSS, as they continue on the upward climb that started back in 2013.”

For more information on DLM XIV visit GTR Promotions online at www.gtrpromotions.com.

