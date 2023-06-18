Derek Webb Wins First Ever Exciting Fulton Speedway Modified Feature: DIRTcar 358 Modified Series And Sportsman Shootout Qualifier Wednesday, June 21

FULTON, NY – There is nothing more exciting than seeing a racer get his first ever win. That is exactly what happened Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway when Derek Webb won his first ever Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified feature that was not decided until the last corner on the final lap of the 35-Lap feature.

Webb would take the lead on lap twenty with a slide job in turns three and four after a close battle for the top spot with Andrew Ferguson.

Once out front, Webb would have to hold off a furious late challenge for the win from Dave Marcuccilli, winning by a slim 0.241 of a second at the checkers.

Other winners on Syracuse Haulers and RFH’s Hideaway. Andrew Buff (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Sam Groom (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman) John Pietrowicz (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks).

Tommy Collins and Robert Gage would bring the thirty-car starting field down to the green, with Collins grabbing the early advantage in the 35-Lap Modified feature.

After a pair of quick early cautions that would see Collins still leading on lap five with Sean Beardsley, Andrew Ferguson, Corey Barker, and Derek Webb racing for second through fifth.

After hounding Collins for a number of laps, Ferguson would drive into the lead on lap eleven just before a caution.

Ferguson and Webb would be in a two-car breakaway on lap fifteen, while you could have thrown a blanket over Dave Marcuccilli, Collins, and Amy Holland to battle for third through fifth.

On lap twenty, Webb would throw a slide job on Ferguson in turns three and four, taking the lead.A yellow on lap twenty-one would slow the race. The restart would have some of the heavy hitters in the top-three rows with Ferguson, Marcuccilli, Amy Holland, Billy Dunn, and Tim Sears Jr. setting their sights on Webb.

With ten laps to go, Webb held a slim lead over Marcuccilli, with Ferguson, Sears, and Larry Wight in a tight battle for third through fifth.

Over the final laps, Dave Marcuccili put heavy pressure on Derek Webb that came down to the final lap. Going into turns three and four, Marcuccilli went in hard hoping to pull a slide job on Webb exiting turn four. Webb’s speed off the high side was enough to win by slim 0.241 at the finish. Tim Sears Jr., Larry Wight and Billy Dunn completed the top-five.

The 25-Lap Sportsman feature saw Rocky Grosso take advantage of a front row taking the lead at the drop of the green and by lap five would have Kevan Cook on his back bumper with Remington Hamm, Emmett Waldron, and Andrew Buff within striking distance of the top-two.

On lap six Cook would find the speed he needed to drive by Grosso to be scored the new leader.

A yellow would wave on lap thirteen, erasing Cook’s two-second lead on the field.

With ten laps to go the lead battle up front was heating up as you could have almost thrown a blanket over Cook, Grosso, Buff, Kyle Devendorf, and Ryan Dolbear.The red flag would stop the field on lap seventeen, with Clayton Brewer getting upside down in turns one and two. Brewer was okay. Also involved were Savannah Laflair and Zach Buff.

On lap eighteen, leader Cook would get sideways in turns three and four, leaving enough room for Buff to drive by. Grosso was also involved when he had nowhere to go when Cook got sideways.

When the race went back to green, defending track champion Andrew Buff was able to drive away from the field for the win. Kyle Devendorf, Ryan Dolbear, Emmett Waldron, and Jason Parkhurst Jr. finished second through fifth.

Brandon Barron and Adam Hunt would lead early laps in the 15-Lap Hobby Stock feature until John Pietrowicz took the lead on the restart after a yellow on lap six.

Once out front, Pietrowicz would cruise to his sixth win of the season. Adam Hunt, Mike Watkins, Brennan Fitzgibbons, and Ron Hawker completed the top-five.

Sam Groom celebrated in victory lane with family, friends, and crew members after his first victory in the 15-Lap Novice Sportsman feature. Nathan Novak, Dave Kingsley, Matt Bukovan, and Phil Loosen finished second through fifth.

Curtis Barringer and Christopher Shoen from Camden, NY took top honors in the $1000 to-win Chain Race.\

This Wednesday, June 21 the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series will invade the Fulton Speedway for the Jammer’s Sports Bar and Restaurant Highbank Holdup 60, plus the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman will battle for $750-to-win and more importantly a starting spot in the Outlaw 200 Weekend Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout.

Admission on June 21: Adult G/A: $25. Ages 6-18: $5.00. Ages 5 & Younger: Free.

Pits Open: 4:00 p.m. Grandstands open: 5:00 p.m. Hot Laps Start: 6:00 p.m.. Racing Begins: 7:00 p.m.

There will be no racing on Saturday, June 24 so family and friends celebrate with their recent graduates.

Thank you to 358 Modified standout Dave Marcuccilli for your bike donation to go along with Oswego Health bike for the Ellen Krassowski Allstate Insurance Jr. Fan Club Bike Giveaway.

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.fultonspeedway.com. Be sure to like the speedway social media pages.

The Fulton Speedway is located at 1603 County Route 57, Fulton, NY.

RFH’s Hideaway and Syracuse Haulers June 17 Results

Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 66W-Derek Webb[10]; 2. M1-David Marcuccilli[13]; 3. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[17]; 4. 99L-Larry Wight[21]; 5. 49-Billy Dunn[20]; 6. 34-Andrew Ferguson[7]; 7. 5H-Amy Holland[16]; 8. 3-Chris Mackey[12]; 9. 32R-Ronald Davis III[14]; 10. 31-Corey Barker[4]; 11. 38JR-Jason Parkhurst[8]; 12. 28-Alan Fink[23]; 13. 60-Jackson Gill[22]; 14. 58M-Marshall Hurd[11]; 15. X-Chad Phelps[26]; 16. 29K-Chris Cunningham[29]; 17. 11-Justin Crisafulli[18]; 18. 17J-Brent Joy[28]; 19. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[15]; 20. 3K-AJ Kingsley[25]; 21. 01R-Robert Gage[2]; 22. 117JR-CJ Castelletti[19]; 23. 38-Tim Harris[5]; 24. 10R-Ryan Richardson[24]; 25. 713-Tommy Collins[1]; 26. 31W-Lance Willix[27]; 27. 18$-Sean Beardsley[3]; 28. 1-Jack Meeks[9]; 29. 9-Tyler Meeks[6]; 30. (DNS) 00-Connor Sellars

Syracuse Haulers Feature Winner Bonus $200: Derek Webb.

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (25 Laps): 1. 92-Andrew Buff[11]; 2. 5-Kyle Devendorf[9]; 3. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[16]; 4. 4-Emmett Waldron[6]; 5. 38JR-Jason Parkhurst Jr[14]; 6. 6-Cody Manitta[12]; 7. 57H-Remington Hamm[4]; 8. 51X-David Moyer[7]; 9. 33-Richard Murtaugh[13]; 10. 83X-Brett Sears[15]; 11. 63-Teddy Clayton Jr[22]; 12. 14AJ-AJ Miller[10]; 13. 51-Jimmy Moyer[17]; 14. 88H-Chris Hulsizer[27]; 15. 01-Zachary Buff[8]; 16. 57HG-Rocky Grosso[1]; 17. 19K-Kevan Cook[2]; 18. 5G-Tim Gareau[18]; 19. 16X-Savannah Laflair[3]; 20. 80X-Mike Button[25]; 21. 33JR-Clayton Brewer III[20]; 22. 30-Michael Root[24]; 23. 00W-Wade Chrisman[5]; 24. 72-Hunter Hollenbeck[23]; 25. 19J-Joe Kline[19]; 26. 39S-Josh Fellows[26]; 27. 557-Patrick Nolan[21]

Syracuse Haulers Feature Winner Bonus $100: Andrew Buff.

DOT Foods Feature Winner Bonus: $100: Andrew Buff.

DOT Foods Hard Charger: $100: Ryan Dolbear.

DOT Foods Heat Winners $100 Bonus: Richard Murtaugh, Andrew Buff, Wade Chrisman.

Sweet Frog Sweet 16 $50 Bonus: Rocky Grosso.

NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award: Richard Murtaugh

E&V Energy Novice Sportsman – (15 Laps): 1. 14-Samuel Groom[3]; 2. 007-Nathan Novak[5]; 3. 42K-Dave Kingsley[7]; 4. 36-Matt Bukovan[6]; 5. 21T-Phillip Loosen[11]; 6. 89-Belle Hogan[1]; 7. 57H-Kevin Beverine[12]; 8. 12-Owen Bird[9]; 9. 29K-Kingston Sprague[2]; 10. 17A-Danny Allen[4]; 11. 98S-Savannah Simmons[10]; 12. 19X-Ron DeGroff[8]; 13. (DNS) 14B-Steven Burdick; 14. (DNS) 73-Joe Wilcox

Syracuse Haulers Feature Winner Bonus $50: Sam Groom

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks – (15 Laps): 1 (15 Laps): 1. 711J-John Pietrowicz[10]; 2. 13-Adam Hunt[2]; 3. BIG4-Michael Watkins[5]; 4. 14-Brennan Fitzgibbons[4]; 5. 14H-Ronald Hawker[7]; 6. 29K-Casey Cunningham[11]; 7. 56-Edward Stevens[3]; 8. 28-Brandon Barron[1]; 9. 36-Mark Chrzanowski[8]; 10. 74X-Jim Evans[6]; 11. 88X-Cody Thomas[9]

Syracuse Haulers Feature Winner Bonus $50: John Pietrowicz

Chain Race: 1. $1000: Curtis Barriger & Christopher Shoen, Camden, NY 2. $300: Shawn Aman & Brad Aman, Lodi, NY. 3. $200: Zak Petrie & Jeremy Smeidy, Oswego, NY.

Best Appearing Tandem $100: Brian & Sam Warren Interlaken, NY.

