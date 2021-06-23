BREWERTON, NY – This Friday, June 25 Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux will present a night of high paced, side-by-side racing action plus the sights and sounds of a pair of Demolition Derbies at the Brewerton Speedway.

A stout field of Brewerton Sportsman competitors will be looking to keep the win and the cash at home turf from the invaders when the DIRTcar Sportsman Series Central Region do battle on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ for 40-laps.

All Sportsman drivers will receive 40 show up points this Friday.

The AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and Fleet Repair 4-Cylinders will also be in action.

When the racing is completed, it will be time for the destruction, crunching metal and chaos from a pair of King’s Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em demo derbies. The return of the Big Cars will be colliding for the $1,500-to-win plus $1,000-to-win will be up for grabs in the 4- & 6-Cylinder Chain & Bang.

Adult grandstand admission will be $20, with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Pit admission is $35. Grandstands open at 5:30 pm with racing at 7:30 pm.

The Speedway would like to thank major marketing Sponsor Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux which is located just minutes north of the Brewerton Speedway at 309 – Route 11 in Central Square, NY where all their Cars, Trucks and SUV are, ‘Good to Go.’

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest news visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Press release written By Dave Medler

