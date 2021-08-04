By Dave Medler

FULTON, NY – This Saturday, August 7, the Fulton Speedway will kick off the month with a big Modified double-header that includes the June 19 holdover feature. Also racing on the ‘Highbanks’ will be the Sportsman, Topless Late Models, Novice Sportsman, plus Matt Becker’s First Lady of Fulton Sportsman Dash.

Point races are really heating up with 2021 division track champions being crowned on Labor Day weekend, Saturday, September 4.

This Saturday the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds will take center stage with two features. The first feature will be the holdover June 19 feature followed by the regular scheduled feature.

The Modified point standings are tight, Saturday’s double-header could be a make or break the track championship run.

Top-Five Modified Point Standings – 1. Ron Davis III (451) 2. Larry Wight (450) 3. Tim Sears Jr. (442) 4. Pat Ward (432) 5. Dave Marcuccilli (384).

The DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman point battle looks like it’s coming down to the final weekend like the Modifieds.

Top-Five Sportsman Point Standings – 1. Matt Janczuk (566) 2. Chris Mackey (564) 3. Amy Holland (510) 4. Tyler Corcoran (490) 5. AJ Miller (450).

Saturday fans will be able to see inside the cars and how hard they work when the roofs come off the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Topless RUSH Late Models.

Top-Five Late Model Point Standings – 1. Chad Homan (1,092) 2. Chris Fleming (1,056) 3. Sean Beardsley (1,034) 4. Kevan Cook (1,026) 5. Bret Belden (1,025).

The E&V Energy Novice Sportsman is for learning how to drive open wheel cars for experience before moving up to higher divisions. In 2021 the racing has been excellent to date with seven different winners with others knocking on the door for their first victory.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Pit admission is $35. Pits open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm. Racing 7:00 pm.

The speedway would like to welcome back longtime supporter and marketing partner Ferris Industries.

Ferris Industries are the commercial mower specialists. They have earned their reputation by delivering their customers high quality products and solutions for over 100 years. You can be sure Ferris will keep you on the cutting edge, with innovative mower designs and technology, for years to come.

Ferris mowers are the only mowers in the industry that offer patented suspension technology. Experience the difference suspension makes! Ferris…Go The Extra Yard!

To see all that Ferris has to offer, and to find a dealer near you, please visit www.ferrisindustries.com . As always, remember to support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest speedway news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

