BREWERTON, NY- Methanol breathing Sprint Cars and Big Block Modified thunder will headline racing this Friday, May 28 at the Brewerton Speedway presented by NAPA Auto Parts.

Exciting high-speed side by side racing on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ will be the Winged Warriors Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints, 800 Horsepower Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman and the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites. The Fleet Repair 4-Cylinders have the night off.

One of Brewerton Speedway’s Modified stars Larry Wight will be behind the wheel of his No. 99L Sprint car defending home turf looking to keep the winner’s trophy at the Brewerton Speedway.

Adult grandstand admission is $25 with everyone 18 and under admitted free. Pit admission is $40. Grandstands will open at 5:30 pm with racing at 7:30 pm.

Two weeks of Big Block Modified races have come down to the final lap to decide the winner. Fan favorite Billy Decker won on opening night. Last week, Mike Maresca in his first season competing weekly at the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’, won his first ever feature at the speedway.

Alan Fink and Chris Mackey, two drivers that should be in contention all season for the championship, have been to victory lane this season in the stacked with talent Sportsman division.

Kyle Demo and Justin Williams have collected checkers this season in the Mod Lites and Chuck Powelczyk has won the first two 4-Cylinder features.

Top-Five Point Standings.

Modifieds – 91. Billy Decker (110) 98H. Jimmy Phelps (108) 99L. Larry Wight (104) 83X. Tim Sears Jr. (100) 5H. Chris Hile (96).

Sportsman – 3. Chris Mackey (112) 8. Alan Fink (112) 5. Amy Holland (106) 38. Zach Sobotka (104) 7z. Zach Payne (88).

Mod Lites – 06. Mike Mullen (77) 55. Joe Garafolo (76) 61. Hunter Lawton (74) 22. Kyle Demo (74) 10w. Justin Williams (73).

4-Cylinders – 17. Chuck Powelczyk (120) 5m. Damien Bechler (104) 18R. Jamie Radley (104) 77x. Brian Evenden (100) 21w. Quinn Wallis (94).

The speedway would like to thank major marketing partner NAPA Auto Parts for being May 28th presenting sponsor and the weekly Chase Elliot award for the Sportsman at the Brewerton Speedway & Fulton Speedway.

Since 1936, NAPA continues to serve auto service professionals, do-it-yourselfers and everyday drivers with quality parts and supplies to keep cars, trucks and equipment performing safely and efficiently.

In the U.S., NAPA now includes over 60 distribution centers, 15,000 NAPA Auto Care Centers and more than 6,000 independently owned and company-owned stores. NAPA carries an extensive inventory of more than 400,000 parts for automotive and industrial applications.

To find a NAPA near you please visit www.napaonline.com and also like the Syracuse area NAPA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NAPA.NewYork.Pennsylvania . Remember to support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities call Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest news visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Press release written By Dave Medler

